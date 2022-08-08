Scott Crow has announced he is retiring as director of Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
His last day will be Oct. 31.
Crow joined DOC in April 1996 following a career in law enforcement, with roles ranging from officer to leadership, including duty as a captain in Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and assistant police chief for the city of Cache. In his 26 years with DOC, Crow has served in several capacities, including special investigations supervisor in the Office of the Inspector General, inspector general, administrator of field operations and chief of operations.
As chief of operations, Crow was named interim director of ODOC in June 2019, following the departure of former Director Joe Allbaugh. In December 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Crow as director.
“The decision to leave the agency I have served for more than a quarter of a century is one that required a tremendous amount of reflection, and is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever encountered," Crow said. "I take pride in knowing I am leaving the agency in better shape than it was when I became director, and the staff should receive all of the credit for that. For three years, I have been fortunate enough to lead the thousands of talented professionals in this agency, and it has been the highest honor of my law enforcement career. And I know even better days are ahead for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.”
Crow’s three-year tenure as director of the state’s second-largest agency included him leading more than 4,000 employees and tens of thousands of offenders through the most unprecedented times in recent history. As director, Crow oversaw the creation of pandemic response plans, including protocol implementation and the procurement of protective equipment
Stitt will appoint a successor.
