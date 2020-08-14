A pre-petition to recall Stillwater’s entire city council has been drafted, and supporters are trying to get the 100 signatures required to certify it.
County Commissioner Zach Cavett and Assistant District Attorney Lowell Barto have both expressed concerns about the Payne County Assessor’s Office serving as the place where signatures are being collected.
On Wednesday afternoon, a member of the Payne County Assessor’s office staff, who was storing the forms in her desk, said she had them available for people to sign. The staff person said she had notarized “a few” signatures.
She said she had not read the document and did not know who had written it.
Responding Wednesday night to a request for comment, Barto said he hadn’t found anything that seems to directly apply to this situation but he thinks there may be something in the law that prohibits it because similar activities are not allowed.
It's not the usual practice for county employees to provide general notary services to the public, Barto said. The only office that routinely does that as a courtesy is the District 2 commissioner's office.
There previously had been concerns about a county employee making political posts during work hours, possibly in violation of the county’s social media policy. Barto said he inquired at the time and was assured the employee in question was posting from their personal computer on their own time.
But this is a different situation.
“It’s the use of public property to promote a political issue for sure,” Barto said. “That’s using public funds because we’re paying her.”
An attempt was made to contact Payne County Assessor James Cowan were unsuccessful.
Stillwater City Attorney John Dorman wasn’t surprised to hear a recall effort might be getting underway. Someone came to see him a few weeks ago to inquire about the process.
The petitioners, who have not been identified, take issue with the city of Stillwater’s handling of business and public venue closures in the spring due to COVID-19, and with an ordinance mandating the wearing of face coverings in public.
The pre-petition accuses Mayor Will Joyce, Vice Mayor Pat Darlington and councilors Alane Zannotti, Amy Dzialowski and John Wedlake of “willful failure to diligently and faithfully perform their duties under oath as required by law.”
The petitioners are seeking the recall of all members of the council for a “failure to support, obey and defend the constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Oklahoma” … For depriving and restricting Stillwater citizens of their “inherent right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and the enjoyment of the GAINS OF THEIR OWN INDUSTRY” … For violating the “freedom of Oklahomans to provide for their health care” … For violating individuals’ RELIGIOUS FREEDOMS under the 1st Amendment of the United States Constitution which no government official can interfere with, restrict or prohibit” … For mandating people to “surrender their freedoms” on the basis of a virus with an approximate 0.004% mortality rate to state control contrary to OSHA guidelines.”
If the petitioners succeed in getting 100 signatures, they will turn those in to the city clerk’s office to be certified. The proponents then will have 30 days to gather enough signatures to trigger a recall election. It requires signatures from registered voters who live in the city limits equal to 25% of the voter turnout in the last municipal election. In this case that would be at least 415 signatures.
