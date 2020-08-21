OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's departments of health and education announced a plan Friday that would allow public school teachers to be voluntarily tested for the coronavirus.
The plan provides all teachers and school support staff free coronavirus testing in their areas, according to a news release.
“Testing plays a key role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said in the statement.
Students, staff and their families must be safe in order for students to learn, schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said.
“This voluntary COVID-19 testing program is an important component of a layered approach to in-person instruction that will help mitigate risk of coronavirus exposure to everyone in the school community,” Hofmeister said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt in July issued an executive order for the state health and education departments to develop a plan for teachers to be tested monthly for the virus.
The health department on Friday reported 51,746 coronavirus cases and 715 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, increases of 1,077 cases and six deaths from Thursday.
The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
