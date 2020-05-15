Police in some of Oklahoma’s largest cities are electing to use a softer touch, rather than aggressive enforcement, with state and local business restrictions as Oklahoma reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scores of restaurants, retailers and offices have reopened their doors — or at least partially returned to pre-pandemic life — since Gov. Kevin Stitt and many cities or counties eased stay-at-home restrictions on May 1.
But current state and local orders or proclamations, which carry the weight of state laws or local ordinances, still spell out mandates for businesses to safely return to operations. They are paired with guidelines, such as urging employees to wear masks when interacting with customers, that aren’t enforceable unless local officials require more restrictions than what Stitt has ordered.
Among the current mandates are ones requiring dining, entertainment, gyms and places of worship to meet social distancing and sanitation protocols. recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Restaurants across the state, for example, must space tables 6 feet apart, increase cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and make hand sanitizer bottles available to customers, according to an Oklahoma State Department of Health document. These aren’t scheduled to go away until phase 3 starts on June 1, depending on infection trends.
Oklahoma Watch requested details on COVID-19 related complaints and violations from local police, who are charged with enforcing the state and local requirements, in the state’s 10 largest cities.
Departments responding said they are not proactively checking for violations and instead only respond to complaints.
Each of the police departments that responded also said they either are not tracking the number of COVID-19 related calls and violations or have issued a relatively small number of violations.
“We are not doing any proactive enforcement on this,” said Tulsa Police Department Lt. Richard Meulenberg. “If anything, we are just responding to calls from citizens who want us to let us know what is going on.”
Meulenberg said the department doesn’t track the number of calls it has received from the public. But he said it hasn’t been a lot of calls “by any stretch of imagination.” And he said the number of complaints that constitute a misdemeanor violation has been less than two dozen since the pandemic began.
Enid Police Department Capt. Tim Jacobi said there have been few problems with businesses and residents following COVID-19 protocols.
He said the department has responded to 12 reported incidents involving 11 business. Two of the responses were at the same location, a bar that was cited March 29 for violating the city’s emergency proclamation.
“We have not had many problems with the reopening process,” Jacobi said.
He said when restaurants began reopening, the department received some calls asking police to check on locations that may not be following the correct protocols.
“We did not find any violations,” he said.
This comes after many residents across Oklahoma have complained on social media about a lax attitude toward wearing masks and social distancing — actions they say endanger the wider population and increase the risk of another wave of coronavirus infections and deaths.
There have been reports of crowded restaurants and food service workers not wearing masks or gloves, inside or at drive-through windows.
In one highly publicized incident in Oklahoma City last week, several people called the police to complain about large crowds gathering in the outside area at Kong’s Tavern, a bar and restaurant in the city’s Midtown district, during a Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Upon arriving, Oklahoma City police found that the “outside patio was full of people,” according to a police report. But no citations were issued after officers found the restaurant was following proper practices inside.
Several people also told Oklahoma Watch they have seen retail workers wearing masks incorrectly, such as exposing their nose or pulling it off their faces to talk with customers
Education over enforcement
Oklahoma City Police Department spokesman Capt. Larry Withrow said punishing businesses is not one of its top priorities right now.
Instead, he said, the typical protocol for most officers is to first inform a business of the current restriction and give a warning before the business is cited. The city also isn’t tracking reopening complaints or citations.
“Our goal is voluntary compliance,” Withrow said. “Taking enforcement action would be a last resort.”
This approach largely tracks with advice that Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter issued for law enforcement when Stitt first ordered closures in March.
“While a violation of an executive order can be a misdemeanor, law enforcement officers are counseled to inform and persuade to effect compliance when confronted with violations, emphasizing the gravity of the ongoing public health emergency we are experiencing,” Hunter said.
Among the cities contacted, Norman was only large city keeping a count of its reopening complaints and violations.
Sarah Jensen, a spokeswoman for Norman Police Department, said police officers had responded to 208 calls regarding compliance violations between March 25 and May 8. Only 21 came during the first week after restrictions were relaxed on May 1.
Of the 208 calls, officers determined no violations existed for nearly half the complaints; 24 led to a verbal warning and five led to a citation. A violation can be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $750 and 60 days in jail.
When localities add restrictions
In addition to the restrictions in Stitt’s executive order, localities are allowed to impose more restrictive rules.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark issued one of the most cautious reopening plans of any city.
Originally, places of worship were not allowed to reopen at the beginning of the month. At the urging of state and federal officials, including Hunter, Clark amended the order to allow places of worship to open but strongly discouraged them from holding in-person services.
Clark had been sued earlier by salon owners who wanted to open in the first phase. A county judge sided with salon owners and they were allowed to open, although the case is now headed for federal court.
Stillwater also garnered national attention recently after residents pushed back against an ordinance requiring face masks in public.
Retailers attempting to enforce the requirement saw the brunt of the backlash, and after customers threatened Walmart workers, the city rescinded the policy. It’s now strongly recommended but not required.
Businesses can require masks and ask noncompliant customers to leave; if they refuse, police would respond like any other trespassing complaint, said Stillwater Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs.
Residents are restricted from gathering in groups of 10 or more people and restaurants are required to operate at no more than 50% capacity. But Gibbs said police are not out actively looking for violations.
“We have not issued any citations at this point and we hope we don’t have to,” he said.
Oklahoma Watch is a nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to produce in-depth and investigative journalism on public-policy and quality-of-life issues facing the state. Staff Writer Cass Rains contributed to this story.
