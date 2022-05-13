ENID, Okla. — A Chisholm teacher piloting the district’s new aviation program got an end-of-year surprise during the high school’s annual awards assembly Friday.
Chisholm High School science teacher Travis Buford was given more than $7,000 to buy a flight simulator and a drone for the new course, which is set to launch this fall.
After having receiving a grant for supplies from the Federal Aviation Administration through the state, Buford said he didn’t expect to get more funds, which were provided by the Chisholm Public Schools Foundation.
“When you start a program, it’s hard enough to get people to believe in you in the beginning,” he said. “These guys were on the ground floor, and I just hope we can make them proud.”
Buford applied for funding two months ago from the district’s associated funding nonprofit, CPSF President Lindsey Crow said.
While the foundation already had awarded its annual round of teacher grants in December, Crow said board members decided to give Buford the rest of what he needed before classes started next fall.
Crow said her son wanted to take one of the two aviation sections to be offered at the high school. Buford also will teach a third class at Chisholm Middle School.
“I’m just so excited for the class, I just feel like (the grant) makes sense,” Crow said, “and my son is personally ecstatic for the program anyway.”
Buford’s grant was just a small piece of the pie announced Friday.
CHS Principal Angela Avila didn’t have a precise amount of how much in community, university/military and academic scholarships were awarded, but she said it was “easily” at least a couple hundred thousand dollars.
Avila said three-fourths of the school’s student body were awarded with scholarships and other honors this year from local foundations, organizations, private families and higher ed/CareerTech institutions.
“To me, it’s a good range of students,” she said. “Just amazing.”
CHS senior Ellie Bain will graduate and deliver a commencement speech on Saturday as the school’s sole National Merit finalist and one of its eight valedictorians, some of the dozen honors she was recognized for on Friday.
Bain, who was also announced as an Academic All-Stater this semester, will attend Texas A&M University to study biology.
After taking honors classes and playing volleyball for all four years of school, as well as track and tennis, Bain said, “I feel like all my hard work is paying off.”
Commencement will begin at 11 a.m. at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
