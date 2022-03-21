OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers advanced a measure Monday that could allow children with contagious and untreated head lice to remain in school.
Currently, any child attending a public, private or parochial school with a contagious communicable disease or head lice may be prohibited from attending school until they’re free of the disease or a physician determines they’re safe to return. House Bill 3159 removes head lice from the list of diseases that could prohibit a child from attending school.
State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, said his measure doesn’t change very much of what is being done today, but he also said it shifts the power into the hands of the three who most directly affected — the parents, the doctor and health officials. He said if school policy requires removal, a student still can be removed.
He said the bill opens more of door for communication between local schools, school boards and the health departments and ensures that health departments make recommendations that get head lice policies in line with current recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics and National Association of School Nurses that schools do away with existing “no nit policies.”
“So this gets us in line with the new recommendations from health authorities,” West said.
State Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, a nurse practitioner, said the top pediatrics’ association and school nurses associations are not for sending children home from school with lice. Roe, who voted for the bill, said the policy sets some children up for bullying and leads to missing unknown amounts of school time.
But Dr. Mary Clarke, a Stillwater physician and president of Oklahoma State Medical Association, said children with significant contagious illnesses, diseases and head lice don’t need to be integrated with 30 or 40 other children.
“Head lice is very easy to spread,” Clarke said. “And the only way to keep that from happening is to treat the child until it’s cleared. And head lice is different because you can get head lice again. When I get clear from COVID, I have at least some immunity for a short time. Head lice you have no immunity for anything.”
She said when someone clears up a case of head lice and immediately gets re-exposed, they can get it again.
“That’s just really the hard part about having children in classrooms with head lice, it just continues to spread, spread, spread until we get that one person cleared,” Clarke said.
State Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, a former school teacher, said school boards already have lice policies that require children to stay home while treated.
“What do you say to a parent whose kid comes home having contracted head lice from a school? What’s the reassurance?” he asked.
State Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, who voted against the bill, questioned what would happen if a district superintendent thought head lice was a concern, but a parent refused to remove a child. West said he didn’t know who would have the final authority.
State Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said removing the state’s head lice language is leaving Oklahoma’s communicable disease policy open to some interpretation. She also questioned whether parents would knowingly want their child to continue to have contact with someone who has an active case of head lice.
“Students perhaps don’t want to share the classroom with someone who has nits, head lice eggs that can be very easily transmitted to other adults, also,” she said, adding that while lice don’t jump, they do crawl.
Goodwin said West has failed to take into account concerns from the general public, the other children in the classroom and their families regarding a public health issue.
She said the bill is not going to be helpful, and it lessens protections for everyone else.
The measure advanced out of the House by a 55-35 vote. It still must clear the Senate.
All state representatives who currently represent portions of Garfield County, or who will represent the county when district are redone — Chad Caldwell, Denise Crosswhite Hader, Mike Dobrinksi, John Pfeiffer and Carl Newton — voted for the bill. All are Republicans.
