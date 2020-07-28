Three men were injured, one critically, when a tree fell onto a truck they were in Tuesday afternoon in Major County.
Ricky Drake, 35, of Chester, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head and trunk injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 2:45 p.m. on a country road about 4 miles north of Longdale.
According to the report, Chester Dewayne Cravens, 74, of Fairview, was driving a 1992 Chevrolet truck west on County Road 580 when a tree fell onto the vehicle.
Cravens and Roy Dewayne Cisco, 21, of Chester, were treated at Fairview Hospital and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.