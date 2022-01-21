Oklahoma CareerTech State Director Marcie Mack announced Friday she has accepted a position as manager of talent development with MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.
The State Board of Career and Technology Education will consider her resignation, with an effective date of March 1, at its meeting Feb. 17. The board also will consider the appointment of an interim director at that time, Mack said.
“It has been an honor to serve as the state director of Oklahoma CareerTech,” she said. “I have been afforded the opportunity to work with amazing staff, students, educators and business leaders across the state. The part I cherish the most is the opportunity to positively impact the lives of students and the success of Oklahoma businesses.
“I have been blessed to be a part of the best workforce development system for Oklahomans. The vital work of Oklahoma CareerTech makes a difference for the state, not only for today’s workforce but for generations to come.”
Mack had resigned in September 2021, but the state CareerTech board voted not to accept her resignation so Mack stayed in the position.
Mack has worked in the Oklahoma CareerTech System for almost 30 years and as state director for seven years. She joined ODCTE in 2013 as deputy state director and chief operations officer. She is the system’s eighth state director.
“I would like to thank Dr. Mack for her steadfast leadership and commitment to the CareerTech mission. She has dedicated most of her professional life working to fulfill that mission, working nearly 30 years within the CareerTech System. She will continue her work to help Oklahoma meet its workforce needs in another capacity, and we wish her the very best,” said Becki Foster, CareerTech chief of staff.
Mack said she informed the CareerTech state board of her decision at its meeting Thursday.
“Dr. Mack will continue helping ready Oklahoma’s workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow, only from a different vantage point,” said Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of public instruction and chairperson of the board. “While I am excited for Dr. Mack and this opportunity, I will say that MidAmerica’s gain is CareerTech’s loss. Under Dr. Mack’s stewardship, CareerTech has been a tremendous partner with common education, higher education and industry. She has been an incredible public servant whose brilliance, commitment and expertise have ensured Oklahoma’s CareerTech System continues to meet the changing needs of Oklahoma’s workforce."
Under Mack’s leadership, the CareerTech System has secured more funding for CareerTech training, adapted to changing workforce needs of Oklahoma industries and established important partnerships with businesses, educators, students and military personnel to provide customized training opportunities to Oklahomans in search of a rewarding career.
The CareerTech System will continue serving Oklahoma during this transition period, Foster said.
“Oklahoma is home to one of the best CareerTech systems in the nation,” Foster said. “CareerTech officials in other states regularly point to Oklahoma as an example of what a CareerTech system should embody. Oklahoma CareerTech remains committed and dedicated to CareerTech’s mission, which is preparing Oklahomans to succeed in the workplace, in education and in life.”
Mack received the 2017 Star of Education Rising Star Award, presented by Advance CTE to a state CareerTech director who displays unequivocal commitment to the goals and mission of the organization. She also serves as president of Advance CTE and has served as an executive committee officer for the organization.
She was named to The Journal Record’s 50 Making a Difference list for 2021 and its Power 2021 Education list.
Before joining the state agency, Mack served as assistant superintendent at Enid's Autry Technology Center, one of the 29 technology centers within the CareerTech System. She worked at Autry for more than 19 years, serving in various capacities, including support, instructor, information systems and administration.
She earned a doctorate in educational administration and leadership from Oklahoma State University, where she also completed her master’s degree in telecommunications management and a bachelor’s degree in education.
