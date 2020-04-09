Budget tussle boils down to digital transformation funding

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor accused lawmakers of playing petty politics in the midst of a deadly pandemic, saying they reneged on a deal to fund one of his priorities — digital transformation.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said the Republican-controlled Legislature purposely shortchanged his digital transformation fund $930,000 when passing $450 million in emergency funding legislation this week. That amount would have shored up the ailing state budget for April, May and June, he said.
“Listen, I am a man of principle,” the Republican governor said Thursday in an interview with CNHI Oklahoma. “I’m not going to put up with petty politics, especially during a pandemic. These shenanigans at the 12th hour and expecting me to roll over is not how I do business.”
In return, he rejected legislators’ plans to fill the budget shortfall for May and June. Stitt signed legislation to keep government fully operational in April, but said lawmakers need to return to the Capitol and fix it for the remaining two months.
Stitt said the Legislature can’t veto his decision because the funding measure he rejected becomes null and void if the state’s Board of Equalization, which he controls, doesn’t meet. That board must declare the revenue failure that’s necessary to tap the remaining $302 million in savings, he said.
If the governor and lawmakers fail to reach an agreement, state agencies face 2 to 3% across-the-board cuts in May and June.
Stitt said tens of thousands of state employees are working from home and unprecedented numbers of Oklahomans are applying for unemployment. That has forced the state to implement new technology and stand-up call centers.
“Why would you fund everything but one priority?” he asked. “For them to play politics and not fund digital transformation was disappointing. The real question is, why in the world do you spend $450 million to shore up April, May and June, but leave out $930,000 for one priority?”
State Rep. Kevin Wallace, who serves as the House’s budget chair, said Stitt requested $15 million in appropriations to transition Oklahoma's digital capabilities to a Top 10 state.
But Wallace, R-Wellston, said lawmakers wanted more transparency in how the digital transformation funds were being spent. With three months left in the year, Wallace said there was still $8.5 million sitting in the fund.
“There’s still no roadmap on what we’re doing with that fund,” Wallace said.
Wallace said he never had an agreement with Stitt.
“He’s never been in the room and had an agreement with me on anything,” Wallace said.
State Sen. Roger Thompson, Senate budget chair, said the Legislature stands united in its desire to see core services funded. There is no reason for any agency cuts, he said.
Thompson, R-Okemah, if there’s ever a time to tap into the Rainy Day savings fund, it’s now.
“The Legislature has done their job and the bills are there, he needs to call a Board of Equalization meeting and sign the bills,” Thompson said.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, called on the governor to finish stabilizing the budget.
"Further legislative action is not needed when a stabilized budget is already on the governor’s desk," he said in a statement. "There is no benefit to having the budget certainty the Legislature swiftly provided jeopardized because of opposition to a noncritical issue representing 0.003 percent of the budget.”
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the amount shorted to Stitt’s fund may be closer to $247,500.
“This is just the governor taking personal offense to how we funded the budget,” Virgin said. “For them to hold this whole thing up for less than $250,000 is unconscionable to me.”
She said the digital transformation fund already has $8 million sitting in it, and he’s failed to say how the funds will be used. If Stitt came to lawmakers and explained why he needs another $250,000, Virgin said lawmakers would listen.
“The governor is just personally upset because we didn’t fund this project that he has in the Governor’s Office, and he’s trying to hold up core services for the rest of the year,” she said. "In my estimation, the governor is just throwing a temper tantrum over a very small amount of money and is holding up the entire budget because he’s mad.”
Lawmakers do not plan to come back to rework the budget, she said.
Virgin said this is not the time “to be having petty arguments.”
“This is a time to put our egos aside and do what’s best for Oklahomans,” she said. “The Legislature has done this, and it’s time for the governor to do it as well.”
