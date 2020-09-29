Bond revoked for Tulsa Uber driver charged with murder

This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 booking photo provided by the Tulsa County Jail shows Omar Emran Ba-Abbad. The $500,000 bond for Ba-Abbad, an Uber driver charged with murder in Tulsa, Okla., was revoked Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, and he was returned to jail. Court records show the bond for Ba-Abbad, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, was paid Friday, Sept. 25 with a check from the Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Houston. (Tulsa County Jail via AP)