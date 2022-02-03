OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma lawmakers and public school advocates are divided over a bill that would divert millions in public money to families of children attending homeschool or private schools.
Senate Bill 1647 would create Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts and divert a traditional source of public school spending. It would require per-pupil state funding to follow the student regardless of where they attend school. Parents could use their portion of the tax dollars to pay for private school or supplement homeschooling and cover the costs of things such as tuition, technology, enrichment materials, extracurricular activities, school uniforms and other education-related costs.
The state’s per pupil expenditure for the 2020-21 school year was $10,087, according to the state Department of Education.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat’s bill has school choice advocates cheering, saying that such a plan would allow children to opt out of failing school districts and enforced competition over state funds would lead to necessary and transformative conversations about how public schools can best serve students.
Opponents, though, argue it would benefit a few families at the expense of the majority, gut the budgets of underfunded schools and devastate extracurricular programs in already cash-strapped rural districts.
Treat, R-Oklahoma City, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Erika Wright, founder of Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, a grassroots group with more than 7,000 members, said allowing struggling students in public schools to receive a state-funded voucher to pay for private schools sounds good on the surface because nobody wants a child to struggle.
Wright, a former Noble school board member, said her concern is not that a few of the more than 700,000 children enrolled in public schools will switch from private to public. Her concern is that taxpayers will be on the hook for covering the costs of an additional 34,000 children already enrolled in private schools and an unknown number of homeschool students.
The money would come out of Oklahoma’s already underfunded state aid formula and add up to millions of dollars a year, Wright said. The proposal comes at a time when public schools across the state are struggling and the state is grappling with a teacher shortage crisis.
“That’s not going to improve public education at all,” she said.
She also said the plan primarily would benefit the 34,000 children enrolled in private schools to the detriment to 95% of families who have chosen public schools because it would further shrink the school-funding pie.
Wright said her older daughter attended a private school, but she didn’t ask her neighbors to pay the tab, and she has a problem diverting public tax dollars to private schools.
Wright said she’d support a similar plan if it was funded outside of the state’s school aid formula, and once lawmakers can afford to fund schools at more acceptable levels. She said lawmakers have touted historic increases in public school funding, but that came on the heels of historic cuts, so the recent investments have just brought schools back to the baseline.
“I don’t think that we need to be taking public funds to fund private schools until we have far surpassed everybody in our region, and then if they could find additional funding to finance this experiment that would be much more palatable and acceptable probably to most people,” Wright said.
Robert Ruiz, executive director of ChoiceMatters, a nonprofit that advocates for increased education options for parents, said Treat’s proposal would be “a game-changer” for many Oklahoma families and would provide families more options.
He said a similar measure was proposed a few years ago and received overwhelming support from parents he spoke with, and with the shift in people’s perception about what education should look like post-COVID-19, this is a good time to have the conversation again, he said.
Ruiz said one Latina parent he spoke with recently told him that her daughter is currently attending a Catholic school, which is a financial burden on their family. Her friends and family members who live close by would love to have their children attend, too, but can’t afford it.
He said such a plan could change the education landscape, particularly in rural Oklahoma. About two-thirds of private schools are in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, and another third in rural Oklahoma.
“Where this becomes a game changer is that this could potentially open the doors for many rural educators and entrepreneurs to start up micro-schools (or) to start up homeschool learning pods to have many more options for rural Oklahomans,” Ruiz said. “I know that for a lot of our parents that are really trying to change policies at the district level, there are many people out there that are kind of frustrated, so right now that school in some of those communities is their only option.”
He said changing the funding requirements would shift the power to parents and families because they’ll ultimately determine where their money should go.
“This will make those districts more responsive to those parents,” he said. “Now the conversation changes with many of those schools to say instead of asking, ‘How do we hold parents and students hostage in our schools, to how do we create our school, to change our schools to be the top choice for these families?’” Ruiz said.
Kathrine Bishop, president of Oklahoma Education Association, said 45 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties don’t have a private school option. Treat’s plan means less money per child would remain in public schools at a time when most children rely on them, and their parents expect adequate funding to provide resources and a well-rounded curriculum.
“Rural districts have had the opportunity for a long time to open up private schools or charter schools, and they haven’t because rural communities know that their public schools are the hub of that community,” Bishop said.
She also said schools will continue to have fixed costs that will need to be paid for even if some students leave.
State Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, a former school teacher, said he understands the concerns of parents. He’s supported previous school choice programs like the Equal Opportunity Education tax credit, which he thought was OK because it allowed people to donate to private and public schools to benefit everybody.
“We do have some districts that are extremely underperforming, and if you’re trapped in that district, it’s troublesome,” he said. “You want the best for your kids.”
Phillips said he hasn’t reviewed Treat’s measure, but said he fears tat if lawmakers start pulling money and having it follow a student 100% outside of public education, “you run the risk of defunding public education and collapsing a system that’s fairly precariously perched right now.”
He said public schools are heading into the third year of the pandemic and teacher shortages are “off the cliff.” Phillips said Oklahoma is so underwhelmingly performing on producing and retaining teachers that he’s worried there’s not going to be enough warm bodies in the next three to five years to keep schools running.
“So if you pull the funding from the schools as well as the teachers leaving, you’re going to have a cascading failure,” Phillips said.
