OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation allowing Grand River Dam Authority to crack down on people blocking public accesses along the Illinois River floated easily out of the state Senate.
State Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, the measure’s author, said “some bad actors” have been causing problems along the popular recreation river, but when GRDA attempted to hold them accountable and manage the waterway, it discovered that current Oklahoma law doesn’t allow it.
In addition to being a power utility, GRDA manages tens of thousands of acres of lakes and the Illinois River.
Senate Bill 1355 will allow GRDA to control the issuance, renewal, revocation, denial and suspension of all licenses involving commercial floatation devices, including canoes, boats, kayaks, inner tubes, rafts and other craft available for rent by the public on the Illinois River.
Quinn said float companies, which rent out inner tubes to customers wanting to float the Illinois, use the ramps, as do canoers. He said GRDA has received complaints about public access to the ramps being blocked by tubing companies.
State Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro, said when lawmakers passed legislation in 2016 moving Scenic Rivers Authority under GRDA, they did not give it the authority to set administrative rules.
GRDA officials did not respond to messages left seeking comment Friday.
Existing state law allows GRDA to charge an annual user fee of $35 per commercially owned flotation device on the Illinois River within Adair, Cherokee and Delaware counties, according to the bill. The agency also can charge an annual use fee of $10 per noncommercial device or $1 per day for all privately owned floatation devices.
Robbie Frank, manager at Riverbend by the Bridge, which has 334 tubing licenses, said there are slightly more than a dozen commercial tubing businesses. He said he hadn’t yet reviewed the bill, but said he welcomes tightening any loopholes to allow for increased enforcement. He’s seen a lot of positive change since GRDA took over Illinois River management about five years ago.
“The rules will be more black and white,” Frank said. “They’ll be somewhat more strict, but easier to abide.”
Outfitter licenses have to be renewed annually, he said, and when a commercial operator returns the next year to reapply, Quinn’s bill will give GRDA an opportunity to decide whether a business followed the rules. If not, GRDA can rescind licenses, Frank said.
He said license numbers are capped at 3,900 total, and all have been issued.
But Frank said there’s “been a bad actor” that has overfloated their license numbers by two or three times what was allowed.
“To me, it appears they’re tightening up the rules to better enforce these bad actors that are out there, which there is only one,” he said.
He said the public areas, which are maintained and enforced by GRDA, are becoming more crowded with an influx of boaters who are bringing their own kayaks.
“It’s kind of like butting heads where private boats block the access and outfitters block the access,” Frank said.
