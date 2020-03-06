Autopsy: Convicted Oklahoma killer died of meth overdose

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Albert Ray Johnson. An autopsy of Johnson, a convicted killer found dead in his cell at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in November 2019, shows he died of a methamphetamine overdose. The autopsy report released on Thursday, March 5, 2020, also shows Johnson had small package of the drug hidden inside his body. The report also noted heart problems contributed to Johnson's death. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)

 HOGP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A convicted killer found dead in his cell at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in November died of a methamphetamine overdose and had a small package of the drug found inside his body, according to a medical examiner's report.

An autopsy report released on Thursday lists the cause of death for Albert Ray Johnson, 52, as acute intoxication by methamphetamine, The Oklahoman reported. The report also noted heart problems contributed to Johnson's death and that a pathologist found white powder wrapped in plastic inside the inmate's rectum.

Johnson was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 25.

His death came just weeks after a new policy was announced at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester to move more death row inmates into a less restrictive unit where they could interact more with other inmates and have access to the outdoors.

Johnson was sentenced to death for fatally beating 24-year-old Rachel Rogers in 2014 at a house in The Village, an enclave of Oklahoma City.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you