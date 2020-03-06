Autopsy: Convicted Oklahoma killer died of meth overdose

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Albert Ray Johnson. An autopsy of Johnson, a convicted killer found dead in his cell at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in November 2019, shows he died of a methamphetamine overdose. The autopsy report released on Thursday, March 5, 2020, also shows Johnson had small package of the drug hidden inside his body. The report also noted heart problems contributed to Johnson's death. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)