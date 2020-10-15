Attorney for Oklahoma death row inmate claims new evidence

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2015, file photo, Don Knight, attorney for death row inmate Richard Glossip, waits to enter the grounds of the State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla, for the scheduled execution of Glossip. Knight testified Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, before the Oklahoma House Public Safety Committee during a hearing about the death penalty, that he has uncovered new potential witnesses in the case whom he is unable to present to a court under current state law. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)