North Central Oklahoma Arts Council is holding its annual Chair-ity Event art auction Thursday in Tonkawa.
The silent auction begins at 6 p.m. on chairs and pottery items at Centennial Park, 301 E, Grand. Jewelry, paintings and bracelets also will be available for sale.
The auction closes 10 minutes before the free Full Moon Concert at 7 p.m. featuring “Holly & the Guys.”
The highest bidders will be announced after the concert.
There also will be a dance contest on the Heart Labyrinth. Donations are placed in a bucket with couples dancing to one song. The couple who raises the most money wins. The losing couples donate money to the winning couple. The winners choose whether to keep the winnings or donate half of the winnings to NCOAC.
A table will be set up with NCOAC information. Annual dues are $20 for individuals and $30 for a family.
Bidders will use a commemorative NCOAC pen they can keep as a keepsake.
