Forensic analysis will continue over the coming weeks, but state archaeologists Friday said they have completed excavation work on a section of cemetery that could hold unidentified remains of Tulsa Race Massacre victims.
Kary Stackelbeck, state archaeologist, said crews identified 35 graves during their search in Oaklawn Cemetery. They chose to exhume 20. All but one of the graves was unmarked with no record about who was inside. Nineteen contained remains adequate for forensic analysis, she said.
Once forensic analysis is complete, officials plan to present a final report to a citizen oversight committee.
Forensic analyses have been completed on nine of the remains — five children and four adults, said Phoebe Stubblefield, forensic anthropologist. While the race of the individuals was primarily Black, only one of those graves contained remains that showed obvious trauma, she said.
That man was buried in a plain casket in an area that contained the remains of children. He had a bullet that was discovered in his left shoulder and associated trauma, Stubblefield said. He also contained multiple projectile wounds including ones to his head and possibly left arm, she said.
“The probability of finding any additional trauma that is not ballistic is lower because of the amount of damage to the bones,” Stubblefield said. “It varies by individual and the individual burial.”
Because many of the remains are brittle and can’t be handled more than two or three times before disintegrating, it will be difficult to determine if they have signs of sharp force trauma, Stubblefield said.
Off and on for more than two decades now, teams with Oklahoma Archaeological Survey have been trying to piece together what happened to Black victims of the 1921 massacre in Tulsa’s Greenwood District.
In October, crews first located the graves of at least 12 individuals inside the mass burial site, but it wasn’t until June 1 — exactly 100 years since the two-day massacre — that they returned to the site to exhume the bodies and search for additional remains.
Officially, 38 deaths have been confirmed after a white mob murdered, looted and burned the Greenwood District over about 16 hours starting on May 31, 1921, but historians now estimate between 100 and 300 people may have been killed, with many of the Black victims quickly buried in unmarked mass graves without a coroner’s report or a death certificate.
Stubblefield said crews were focusing their analysis on Black males who were buried in plain caskets. The decorated caskets tended to contain women, who were memorialized by loved ones. Many of the women showed signs that they had “died of living,” not any other cause like the 1918-1919 flu pandemic, Stubblefield said.
She said no remains of males buried in nice caskets were found in that part of the cemetery.
“I don’t know where they are, but they’re not there,” she said.
Stubblefield said the search for remains was complicated because it involved a “Black potter’s field” that has been severely underdocumented. Any burial records have been lost over time.
“It’s probably wall-to-wall caskets,” she said. “I say that because we didn’t hit any blank spots in our excavation.”
Stubblefield said her team also has collected DNA evidence on all the exhumed remains, but it will be up to the Tulsa community to decide if they want to incur the expense of trying to identify the individuals who likely weren’t victims.
All remains will be reinterred at the completion of the project.
