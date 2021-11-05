Alva earned fourth place in District 2A-1 and a spot in the playoffs with a 46-14 win over Chisholm on Friday night at Longhorn Stadium.
"We wanted to turn the program around and this gives us momentum moving toward that," Alva coach Dave Foster said. "The kids did what we asked them to do and have stayed positive through the whole thing."
The Goldbugs broke open a close game by scoring 27 points. Alva trailed 14-6 after one period and led 18-14 at the half.
Drake Wharton powered the Goldbugs in the final stanza, throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass to Weston Tucker, running a fumbled kickoff back for a score and running 75 yards for another touchdown. Earlier in the game, he caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Slater.
Slater also scored on a 65-yard run in the second period to give Alva the lead at the half. Daylon Malone also scored two touchdowns.
Braden Flanagan scored on a 3-yard run for Chisholm, and Webb Bullard caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Patton.
Alva finishes the regular season 4-6 overall and 3-4 in district. The Goldbugs finished in a three-way tie for the final playoff spot with Hennessey and Blackwell with 3-4 records, earning the extra week of play by virtue of the tiebreaker points.
Chisholm ends a disappointing season at 0-10 overall and 0-7 in district.
PIONEER 60, COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 34
Pioneer clinched the District B-7 championship with a 60-34 win over Covington-Douglas.
Caden Humphries ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns for the Mustangs, scoring on a pair of 1-yard runs and a 10 yard run.
Leyton Parker ran for 197 yards and scored on runs of 72 and 45 yards.
Dakota Wingo joined the 100-yard rushing club with 104 yards on just four carries, scoring twice on runs of 51 and 34 yards.
Pioneer did not attempt a pass in the game and ran 44 times as a team for 462 yards.
Rafael Torres scored Pioneer's other touchdown on a 2-yard run.
Parker Smith threw five touchdown passes for Covington-Douglas. They covered 15, 30, 5 and 29 yards to Christian Tarango, and 18 yards to Camden Thayer.
The Mustangs end the regular season 8-1 overall and 5-0 in district. The Wildcats finish third in the district and end the regular season 5-5 and 3-2. Both teams will be in the playoffs next week.
OKEENE 62 WAUKOMIS 26
WAUKOMIS — Brody Jinkens scored twice and threw a touchdown pass to lead Okeene to a 62-26 win over Waukomis and a third-place finish in District B-2.
Jinkens scored on runs of 51 and 66 yards and tossed a 18-yard scoring pass to Hunter Morrison.
William Karbs also scored twice for the Whippets on runs of 17 and 29 yards.
The win improves Okeene to 4-6 overall and 3-2 in district.
The Chiefs close out the season 0-10.
TIMBERLAKE 54, BLUEJACKET 0
HELENA — J.J. Pippin scored three touchdowns as Timberlake completed an undefeated regular season with a 54-0 rout of Bluejacket.
The Tigers will open the playoffs sporting a 10-0 record. The win gives them the District C-3 title.
Pippin opened the scoring on an 18-yard run, his only carry in the game. He also scored on a 31-yard fumble return and an interception return.
Ethan Jenlink threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Merric Judd, and Carter Sands scored on his only carry, a 70-yard run as Timberlake built up a 40-0 lead in the first quarter.
In the second period, Jacob Diller scored on a 7-yard run, and Blake Choate scored on a 12-yard run.
The Tigers only ran 17 plays, rolling up 158 yards in the game that ended at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule. Timberlake held Bluejacket to 8 yards on 27 plays.
RINGWOOD 34, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 8
KREMLIN — Five players scored for Ringwood as the Red Devils beat Kremlin-Hillsdale 34-8 in District B-2.
Logan Palmer scored twice, on a 17-yard interception return and a 10-yard pass from Rowdy Schmidt.
Schmidt also threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Alan Trejo.
Cody Conaway ran 10 yards for a touchdown, and Alex Anderson scored on an interception for Ringwood.
The Broncs' only touchdown came on a 5-yard pass from Maddox Myers to Kaden Stewart.
Ringwood, 9-1 overall and 5-0, will be in the playoffs next week. Kremlin-Hillsdale ends its season at 4-6 and 1-4.
COPAN 48, DCLA 24
LAMONT — Dane Schneeberger threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, but it wasn't enough as Deer Creek-Lamont lost to Copan 48-24.
Schneeberger's scoring passes went for 26 yards to Cutler Smith and 38 yards to Ben Lowery. Schneeberger also scored on a 6-yard run.
Lowery closed out DCLA's scoring with a 28-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles close out the season 1-9 overall and 1-6 in District C-3.
GARBER 54, OLIVE 6
GARBER — Solomon Bishop scored three touchdowns as Garber wrapped up second place in District B-7 with a 54-6 win over Olive.
Bishop caught scoring passes of 37 and 31 yards from Brett Howry, and 42 yards from Domingo Ramirez.
David Nagel scored on a 35-yard pass from Howry and added an interception return for a touchdown.
Mark Bishop ran 50 yards for a score for the Wolverines, and Seth Smith closed out the scoring with a touchdown on a fumble return.
The Wolverines end the regular season 9-1 overall and 4-1 in district. They will host a playoff game next week.
FAIRVIEW 30, HOOKER 28
FAIRVIEW — Fairview closed out an undefeated regular season with a 30-28 win over previously unbeaten Hooker in a battle of District A-1 titans.
Austin Houk caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jax Bernard with 1:17 left in the game to grab the win. The Yellowjackets drove 70 yards for the win, with the big play being a 48-yard pass from Bernard to Brenner Fortune.
The Yellowjackets had surrendered a 92-yard touchdown pass that gave Hooker a 28-23 lead.
Blake Perez scored twice for Fairview on runs of 1 and 18 yards.
Bryce Ramay scored on a 30-yard interception return for Fairview, and the Yellowjackets added a safety.
Fairview, 10-0 overall and 7-0 in district, will host a playoff game next week.
ANADARKO 54, KINGFISHER 14
KINGFISHER — Kingfisher ended the regular season placing fourth in District 3A-1 after losing to Anadarko 54-14.
The Yellowjackets managed to tie the game at 7-7 in the first period on a 77-yard run by Allen Munoz but couldn't keep up the rest of the way.
Kingfisher's other touchdown came on an 11-yard pass from Jax Sternberger to Slade Snodgrass to make the score 38-14 at the half.
The Yellowjackets end the regular season 6-4 overall and 4-3 in district.
