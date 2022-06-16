OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Tulsa attorneys are facing charges after being accused of facilitating illegal medical marijuana operations.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed the charges Thursday following a grand jury indictment against Logan Jones, 56, and Eric Brown, 41, of Jones Brown Law Firm.
Jones and Brown each were charged with one count of conspiracy to cultivate a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), six counts of offering false or forged instruments for recordation, three counts of cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and one count of pattern of criminal offenses.
According to a news release from O'Connor's office, a months-long investigation into Jones Brown Law Firm, initiated by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, revealed that Jones and Brown directed medical marijuana businesses to sign consulting agreements with Jones Brown employees, who would act as ghost owners of the company. The consulting agreements state the client would pay $3,000 per license per year for the law firm to provide a consultant to serve as an Oklahoma resident so the client could obtain a Oklahoma Medical Marijuana License.
“Let these charges send a loud and clear message to anyone engaging in criminal operations in Oklahoma — your actions will not go unnoticed,” O’Connor said, according to the release. “My office is committed to eradicating these illegal operators and will continue to hold those facilitating illegal marijuana operations accountable. I am grateful for the excellent investigative work by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and their dedication to dismantling criminal organizations.”
During the investigation, OBN agents searched several locations in Oklahoma, including Dao K 88 LLC in Garvin County, Evergreen Cannabis LLC in Major County and Tianz LLC in Mayes County, according to the AG's office. A total of 20,218 marijuana plants were seized during the three search warrants.
The investigation revealed that Jones Brown Law Firm submitted documents to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and to OBN asserting percentages of ownership, including a 75% owner as an Oklahoma resident and a 25% owner as a non-Oklahoma resident, according to O'Connor's office. Based on statements and evidence gathered during the investigation, the assertions that Oklahoma residents were 75% owners of marijuana grow operations were fraudulently submitted to the state agencies to obtain licenses, according to the AG's news release. It was discovered through the investigation that more than 400 marijuana grows in the state listed Jones Brown Law Firm employees as 75% owners.
“I am extremely grateful to Attorney General John O’Connor, his staff and the multi-county grand jury for targeting those who created fraudulent business structures and enlisted ghost owners allowing criminal organizations to unlawfully obtain a marijuana license,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson. “My agency has worked tirelessly to investigate these criminal organizations that hide behind their license while moving literally tons of marijuana onto the illicit market. They also are responsible for collateral crimes including money laundering and human trafficking.”
