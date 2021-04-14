OKLAHOMA CITY — Citizen advocates Wednesday said they’re alarmed that a legislative plan that proposes securitizing nearly $4.5 billion in debt from February’s winter storm comes without a thorough, transparent investigation into why the state’s energy supply system failed.
Leaders with VOICE, a coalition of religious congregations, worker associations, schools and nonprofit groups, said taxpayers deserve to know who profited from February’s winter weather. They called for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter to hold profiteers accountable, and they questioned what measures could be put in place to prevent future rate spikes.
Pam Bracken, an Oklahoma City resident, said Oklahomans have experienced 46 “extreme weather events” between 2010 and 2020. There have been two extreme winter weather events in the past year alone, she said.
“What’s going to happen to utility costs after the next storm and the one after that?” she asked “Our policy cannot be, ‘Oh shucks, fooled again. We’ll pay it this time, but just wait until next time.’”
Ahead of the two-week winter storm that sent natural gas prices skyrocketing, Oklahoma’s utility regulators said the average Oklahoman paid $104.84 for their natural gas bill. Without any intervention by the state, their post-storm costs would balloon to about $1,967 in the first month and about $1,230 a month for months two through eight.
Instead of requiring consumers to pay thousands of dollars at once, the legislative measures — Senate Bills 1049 and 1050 — would rely on the issuance of bonds to pay off utility obligations. In return, consumers would see a tariff added to their monthly bills that could potentially last a decade. The utility would collect that charge from the consumer to repay the bond. The tariff is legally sacrosanct from bankruptcy, officials said.
Under the proposed mitigation strategy, Oklahomans could pay as high as a $50 surcharge on their monthly bill to mitigate the cost over 10 years. The amount of the surcharge likely would vary depending on how much gas a consumer uses.
VOICE members said they don’t oppose securitizing the debt, but questioned why there weren’t mechanisms in place to hedge against the winter weather.
State Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, said other states have securitized debt from natural disasters such as hurricanes in the Gulf Coast to avoid high upfront costs to ratepayers. He said securitizing the debt over time would allow for much lower interest rates and save Oklahoma consumers money.
Leewright said utilities had contracts, including those that hedged prices, for natural gas, but an “Act of God” provision kicked in when the pipelines of natural gas providers froze and those companies could no longer distribute their supply. Utilities were forced out into a national spot market where there was extremely high demand and a curtailment of supply resulting in higher prices.
Never before had there been prolonged sub-zero temperatures that stretched all the way from the Canadian border and into Texas, leading to snow in the Gulf Coast, he said.
“We haven’t seen a scenario like this in the last 100 years,” he said. “Can it happen again? Yes. I think with the hearings and stuff going forward, we’re going to be asking questions on how can we be better prepared for that.”
But he said Oklahoma has to be careful too. It — and neighboring Texas — doesn’t see those polar temperatures very often.
“To get better prepared, there’s an extreme price tag to that also,” Leewright said. “So we have to weigh the cost-benefit in that.”
He said the state House and Senate both plan to hold hearings in the future on whether there was market manipulation, but said the Legislature has no power to protect consumers from price gouging if it occurred outside the state borders. That’s up to a federal energy regulatory committee.
Leewright said securitizing the debt will be optional for providers. On the regulated side, Oklahoma Corporation Commission will look at the rate cases coming in and decide which option is best for the ratepayers. Most unregulated providers are not able to afford the costs on their own, so securitization will help those consumers, Leewright said.
Oklahoma courts have long ruled that the Corporation Commission, which regulates public utilities that are shareholder-owned, cannot dictate day-to-day management decisions of a regulated entity, said Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the state agency.
However, regulated utilities cannot make a profit on fuel costs. They can only pass on the actual cost to ratepayers, Skinner said. Under state law, the Corporation Commission doesn’t have the authority to ask publicly traded companies to pass fuel costs onto their shareholders.
Municipal utilities and the vast majority of co-ops are self-regulating. The co-ops chose to opt out of state regulation under a state law that was passed years ago, officials said. Less than a handful still are regulated by the state.
Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for Mike Hunter, said the proposed legislation will save utility ratepayers from “astronomical increases” in their monthly bills, while prohibiting power providers from making a profit through the recovery of added expenses.
He also said there is an investigation underway into whether price gouging occurred.
“The investigation process underway is complex and time consuming,” Gerszewski said. “Our office is fully engaged with the intervening parties, with those that made transactions and continue to gather evidence and information. Our office will hold companies accountable if they violated Oklahoma law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.