OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers on motorcycles were injured in an accident while participating in a procession for a Tulsa police officer who was fatally shot this week, officials said.
The accident happened late Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. By Thursday afternoon, OHP said two of the troopers had been released from the hospital while the third would remain hospitalized.
Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson died Tuesday. On Monday, he and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were both shot during a traffic stop. The suspected gunman faces murder and other charges.
OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said the troopers were among law enforcement officers who were escorting an ambulance that was traveling from Tulsa to LifeShare Transplant Donor Services of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. Tulsa police have said Johnson's organs are being donated.
Stewart said the accident happened in the westbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike. She said there was a vehicle involved in the accident that wasn't part of the procession, but it's unclear what what role that vehicle played.
The injured troopers have been identified as: Rocky Barnes, Steve Eason and Ron Watson. Officials did not identify which troopers were released and which one remained hospitalized.
