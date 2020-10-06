2nd search for massacre victims to start

FILE - In this July 22, 2020, file photo, Angela Berg, forensic anthropologist with the State Medical Examiner's Office, works on a survey in a dig site at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in Tulsa, Okla. The city of Tulsa on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, announced that a second search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is set to start Oct. 19, 2020. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File )