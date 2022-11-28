GAGE, Okla. — Two men were killed Monday morning in a small plane crash that occurred about a mile southwest of Gage in Ellis County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash near the Gage Airport around 8:25 a.m. Monday morning. The crash happened just after 8 a.m.
Killed in the crash were James Wade Bruce, 54, of Shattuck, and David Rondel Dodd Jr., 30, of Austin, Texas. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash involved a Cessna 170.
Gage is about 23 miles west of Woodward, and the airport is about 6 miles south and west of Gage.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting the investigation. OHP, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, Ellis County EMS, Shattuck Fire Department and Gage Fire Department responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.