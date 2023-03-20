OKLAHOMA CITY — State officials have begun clearing a decade-long wait list so that Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities can access services, but they admitted Monday they’re struggling to locate many of the Oklahomans who initially signed up for services and that they’ll soon need more health care providers to offer the care.
The $32.5 million investment to clear the backlog was one of the hallmarks of the current budget.
“They waited a long time,” said state Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City. “These families have struggled. These families have gone through experiences that many people will never understand. It was about time that the state said we need to take care of our most vulnerable.”
More than 5,000 Oklahomans had been on the waiting list for Medicaid programs that provide services to adults and children. The program is designed to help keep Oklahomans with disabilities out of institutionalized settings. Those individuals typically wait an average of 13 years for services.
Dr. Deb Shropshire, Oklahoma Department of Human Services executive director, said the agency aims to process the 4,993 people on the wait list by March 2024. Shropshire said 1,694 individuals on the wait list are eligible for services. Those are Oklahomans who have been on the wait list for a least a decade.
Officials said they’ve divided the wait list into seven phases. Those on the wait list the longest are receiving services first. Once DHS contacts an applicant, it will take as long as nine months to transition them off the wait list.
Lori Wieder, of Stillwater, said her two adult children are among the first in the state who will receive services through the latest legislative efforts. Weider’s children, ages 21 and 19, were both born with a rare genetic disorder that caused intellectual disabilities requiring lifelong care.
Both children have been on the wait list for over 10 years, and both recently were assigned a case manager to develop individualized plans for them that hopefully includes physical, occupational and speech therapies to “help our children to become as independent as possible as they go through their adult life,” Wieder said.
“The more services that we provide to our people with disabilities, the better our great state will be,” she said. “So the future is just so bright.”
But DHS officials said Monday they’re struggling to locate or contact many of the people who submitted applications at least a decade ago.
Statistics from the first phase, which has been underway since June, show that DHS has provided services to 106 of the 340 Oklahomans who have been on the wait list for as long as 13 years. Another 62 have services pending or their applications are being processed. But nearly half of the remaining 172 people on the wait list either couldn’t be located or didn’t respond. Four others have died.
Shropshire urged families who have been on the wait list prior to December 2013 to contact DHS.
She also said having enough of an available health care workforce will be an issue as DHS continues to offer services to more Oklahomans on the wait list.
She said the number of health care providers in the state will need to grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.