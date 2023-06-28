ENID, Okla.— Combines that once were blinded by dust were covered in mud in some places early this week.
Rain continues to hinder the harvest in central and northern Oklahoma, while southern Oklahoma counties are nearing completion.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture declared the Oklahoma wheat harvest 55% complete. As the harvest progresses, the long-term effects of the drought only become more evident.
“But because we have made great progress in Northwest Oklahoma in some locations, a lot of the faster progression of harvest ... in Northwest Oklahoma also is taking into account so much of the crop was abandoned in that region back in April, early May when producers were making those management decisions, because it just looked so bad,” Mike Schulte, executive director of Oklahoma Wheat Commission, said. “It was never going to make anything, and so that's really allowed us to have harvest progress in that region for those unfortunate circumstances.”
Considering the abandonment the Northwest Oklahoma and Panhandle regions were forced into earlier this year, Schulte said some areas may take in 30% less than previous years, a stark blow to Oklahoma wheat production averages.
Areas such as Blackwell and Braman are seeing test weights ranging from 58.5 pounds to 60 pounds per bushel. Producers reported the wheat to be making 30-35 bushels per acre on average, and proteins are ranging from 13% to 14%. The majority of the region is 30% harvested, according to Oklahoma Wheat Commision, with Lahoma being the exception at 60% harvested.
Southern Oklahoma, on the other hand, pulled its weight in this year’s harvest. Southern harvests are wrapping up, and Oklahoma Wheat Commission published its final report on the region on Monday, June 26, 2023.
The overall acreage harvested across the state is down 12% compared to last year’s harvest. In 2022, 2.45 million acres were harvested. This year, 2.15 million acres are projected to be harvested.
Yields are currently predicted at 25 bushels per acre, three bushels less than last year’s statewide average, Schulte said.
According to the USDA, last year’s harvest produced 68.6 million bushels. This year, the USDA predicts the harvest will produce 53.75 million bushels.
“And so, it's just been a real challenge for producers to be able to make management decisions to decide what they're going to plant, what they're going to end up grazing, what they're going to end up using for hay because of the long-term drought,” Schulte said. “It has, you know, and it has had an impact on the ability for us to have higher production numbers overall.”
