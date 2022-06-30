As wheat harvest in Oklahoma winds down, many farmers are looking ahead to what comes next.
“Wheat harvest is rapidly coming to an end,” said Josh Bushong, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist. “It’s estimated that over 95% of the crop has been harvested. Most of the custom harvesters have moved north, and a few farmers are close to finishing. The rain last weekend slowed progress some for the northern tier counties. Medford received almost 2 inches of rainfall and Alva over an inch, according to the Mesonet.”
Harvest this year faced several problems. Prolonged drought and heat brought down yields in many areas, Bushong said.
“Grain yields were mostly in the 15- to 25-bushel per acre range from Kingfisher to Enid, but I had reports of a few fields averaging 60 to 85,” he said. “Grain yields seemed to increase north and east of Enid, where fields were averaging closer to 30 to 45.
“Drought and heat stress proved to be a major yield limiter this year. Irrigated fields fared much better, but yields were still not optimum due to early heat this spring. Yields and harvested acreage tended to drop off significantly from Cherokee and Fairview on west as drought was more intense.”
In its weekly harvest report released Monday, Oklahoma Wheat Commission stated yields were better in northern-tier counties.
“In South-central Oklahoma, yields (were) being reported from 10 bushels per acre to the mid-30s,” according to OWC. “In the northern tier of the state, where yields are better, regions are still looking at averages in the highs 20s to mid-30s.
“It also is important to note, several areas in Northwest Oklahoma by Cherokee and Burlington had severe drought and large portions of that region will not be harvested, which will also have major impact on statewide bushels that are taken in.”
U.S. Department of Agriculture is estimating this year’s harvest in Oklahoma will come in around 64.8 million bushels. That is down from 115.1 million bushels last year.
The crop harvested in Oklahoma in 2021 had a value of $478.4 million, according to USDA figures released in September 2021.
On top of the expected smaller crop, wheat prices, which have been soaring for months, recently have taken a step back.
“Producers experienced many extremes this year,” said Brady Sidwell, president of Enterprise Grain. “From severe drought to late freezes, from hail to harvest rains that delayed cutting and caused sprouting in the head, it was a nail-biter. To add insult to injury, many producers had forward contracted at prices well below the levels seen in the last several months. However, those prices at the time seemed very attractive given the multi-year lows we’d experienced before the major breakout in mid-February this year in conjunction with Russia’s attack on the Ukraine.
“Just as those contracts were filled and harvest complete, the markets started dropping. In the last 10 days, July KC wheat futures have fallen ... from $11.60 to $9.60 (per bushel). This selloff stemmed from harvest pressure, a hike in interest rates that saw the inflation premium exit commodity markets as well as weak demand.”
Sprout damage also was significant this year.
“Some reports claim as much as 5 to 10% of the crop could have been impacted,” Bushong said. “Most of the crop seemed to escape it, but certain varieties and fields were hit hard.”
As a result, farmers should inspect their seed wheat closely for sprout damage, “as this will directly impact the germination percentage and could also reduce seedling performance when sown into adverse conditions,” Bushong said.
On the plus side, protein levels have been good, he said.
“Some reports for the region have ranged from 11 to 16%,” Bushong said. “Wheat closer to Central Oklahoma seemed to produce 11 to 13%, while northern areas were producing 12 to 16%. Typically, light test weights and shriveled wheat will yield higher protein, but even good test weights in north central have been doing very well.”
Test weights “have been decent, with most farms reaching 58 to 62 pounds per bushel,” Bushong said. Drought stress limited the ability of the grain to fill out.
Wheat must register at least 60 pounds per bushel to command the best price.
Prices for other crops have been high, and that has area farmers pondering their next moves.
“Due to high commodity prices, I have had a wide range of discussions with farmers in the region,” Bushong said, “some decided to go heavy with double crops after they harvested wheat, while some have opted for summer fallow to ensure a better chance at winter crops this fall.
“Current soil moisture, or the lack thereof, has been the other main driving factor on the decision to plant a double crop. I have also received a few phone calls this week about farmers interested in possibly trying canola again this fall.”
Thursday’s USDA U.S. Grain Stocks and Acreage report put things into perspective, Sidwell said.
“All wheat class acres were up 1% from last year, and 75,000 acres above average trade estimates,” he said. “For winter wheat in particular, that we grow in Oklahoma and across the Southern Plains, acres also were also up 1% over 2021, but were 300,000 acres below average trade expectations. Wheat stocks were down 22% versus last year. Despite these fairly neutral numbers for all wheat classes, while bullish tilt for winter wheat, prices sold off in to the close. I believe this report day selloff had more to do with it being the end of the month, end of the second quarter as well as days before a major U.S. holiday.
“The biggest surprise in this week’s report were soybean acres. The USDA pegged planted acres 1% above last year, but 2.121 million acres below average trade estimates. The soybean market popped on the news, but also failed to hold gains with month end liquidation pressure. After the holidays, markets will have a renewed focus on weather and global wheat harvest yields, but especially the heating tensions in the Ukraine as they begin wheat harvest with questionable infrastructure.”
