ENID, Okla. — As the 2023 Oklahoma wheat harvest draws closer, it’s looking more and more like a dismal time due to the prolonged drought.
Estimates presented at Oklahoma Grain and Feed Association’s 125th annual meeting last week in Oklahoma City point to statewide production of 40.7.38 million bushels, a prediction that if it comes true would be the “lowest ever recorded,” said Jeff Hickman, CEO/president of OGFA.
OFGA members took reports from across the state, Hickman said, and then crunched the numbers and came up with the total for the 43rd annual Wheat Crop Report.
A decade ago, harvest came in at about 46 million bushels statewide, so this year’s harvest, if estimates pan out, will be 6 million bushels less than that low point, he said.
During wheat tours Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Woods and Alfalfa counties, Hickman said, it looked like Woods County farmers will harvest about one-third of their normal numbers of bushels.
“That’s probably going to be pretty consistent throughout the area,” he said.
The report presented at the OGFA meeting was broken down by regions.
In the north central-east region, which includes Garfield, Grant, Kay and Noble counties, total production is forecast to be 12.3 million bushels, with 4.6 million bushels in Garfield County, 4.2 million in Grant County, 2.0 million bushels in Kay County and 1.5 million bushels in Noble County. Garfield and Grant counties traditionally are some of the best-producing areas in the state.
Yield is forecast to be an average of 22.8 bushels an acre in the region. The breakdown is 23 bushels in Garfield County, 20 in Grant County, 25 in Kay County and 30 in Noble County.
“Hopefully mother nature will continue to keep moisture coming and stay cool during filling of the head,” one comment in the report reads. “We have harvested some really good wheat that wasn’t very tall.”
That may be a lot to ask this year, Hickman said Tuesday.
“It’s too late for this year’s crop,” he said.
The north central-west region, which includes Alfalfa, Major, Woods and Woodward counties, is expected to produce just 4.369 million bushels, according to the report, with an average yield of 13.6 bushels an acre.
Jon Nichols, general manager of Carrier Mill & Elevator, tried to remain optimistic Tuesday.
“We’re going to be way down from last year,” he said, but “I always hope.”
He said the recent rains helped some fields.
“The rain we had was a lifesaver for what we had left,” Nichols said, with moisture and cooler weather amounting “good filling weather” for wheat heads that hadn’t suffered as much from the drought.
In many fields, farmers already have filed insurance claims and won’t harvest a crop, Hickman said. They could make hay, which is desperately needed by ranchers, or spray the wheat in order to kill it and grow another crop during the summer.
The lack of grain is going to affect more than farmers, Hickman said. Grain dealers who need wheat to sell and make a profit “can’t generate revenue” without a crop, he said.
“It’s going to be a tough year on the economy,” Hickman said.
