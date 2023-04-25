ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Education's report cards for all state public schools have been released for the 2021-22 school year.
The report cards, which provide a snapshot of school performance from the previous year, are the first issued since the COVID-19 pandemic, and many educators are skeptical about the results.
The report cards rate elementary and middle schools schools based on academic achievement, academic growth, English language proficiency progress, chronic absenteeism and overall. Letter grades are assigned in each category.
High schools are ranked on academic achievement, graduation, English language proficiency progress, chronic absenteeism postsecondary opportunities and overall.
“It was a tough year getting kids back to school and catching up on their classes,” said Jane Johnson, Enid Public Schools director of human resources and communications.
Scores were mixed for EPS schools from elementary school through high school.
The top-rated EPS school was Hoover Elementary School, a Blue Ribbon school led by Principal Tanea Artman. The school received an overall A grade. Artman said Hoover does a good job of collaboration between students, staff and families.
“We cultivate a family atmosphere here,” Artman said.
The school also received A's in academic achievement and academic growth, with a B in English language proficiency progress and a C in chronic absenteeism.
Enid High School scored an overall D. Individually, the school received an F for chronic absenteeism; a D for English language proficiency progress; C for academic achievement; C for graduation; and C for postsecondary opportunities.
“We have presented all the schools with new academic plans and we are a member of PLC, a professional learning community.” Johnson said.
Also, Enid High is working hard on building extracurricular activities like Multicultural Choir and soccer to help kids stay engaged with school, she said.
“These snapshots came after a very challenging time for education," Johnson said. "We are on the right track.”
All three Enid middle schools had a C scorecard as did grade schools Glenwood, Coolidge, Hayes, Eisenhower and McKinley elementary schools. Taft, Adams and Garfield elementary schools received a D. Prairie View and Monroe received a B on their scorecard.
”This scorecard is just one piece of the puzzle,” said Jim Patton, superintendent of Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools. His high school received an A score and his elementary a C.
“I think it’s important to get teachers, parents and students all swimming in the same direction,” he said.
Tom Betchan, Pioneer High School principal, agreed with Patton.
“We’ve got to get teachers and parents all pulling together. They need to understand if students are not at school, they will not learn,” Betchan said.
His high school received an A, while Pleasant Vale Elementary School received a B and the middle school a C score.
“Middle school kids are tough because they are trying to figure things out,” he said.
Chisholm Public Schools received grades of B for both the high school and elementary school. Chisholm Elementary School is led by Darla Smith and is a Blue Ribbon school.
Chisholm Middle School received an A on the report card.
“We have consistency in our school with the teachers who are here. Our teachers have a daily target for their students ,and we try to develop a rigor that is required in testing,” Principal Brett Barnes said.
Garber Elementary School came in with a B, and the high school received an A.
”We teach the standards, and our teachers work hard. This is not something I focus much on because we focus on the kids,” Superintendent Dusty Torrey said.
Other Garfield County schools and their grades are: Covington-Douglas Elementary School, B; Covington-Douglas High School, C; Drummond Elementary School, B; Drummond High School, B; Waukomis Elementary School, C; Waukomis High School, B; Cimarron Elementary School, C; and Cimarron High School, D.
Report cards and more information for all state public schools can be found at https://oklaschools.com/.
