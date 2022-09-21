Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at state parks on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, to celebrate National Public Lands Day.
National Public Lands Day, held annually on the fourth Saturday of September, was established by the National Environmental Education Foundation to encourage the public to enjoy public lands.
Oklahoma’s 38 state parks currently make up more than 80,000 acres of public land. The state owns 25,000 of those acres and leases the remaining 55,000 acres from various government entities.
From the bats at Alabaster Caverns to pelicans at the Grand Lake area to deer at Beavers Bend, public lands in Oklahoma parks provide habitats with room to roam for a diversity of wildlife.
The Sod House Museum is honoring this special day for the parks by also waiving its fee at the museum on Saturday. The museum is about 40 minutes from Enid near Aline. For directions or more information, call (580) 463-2441.
