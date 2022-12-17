ENID, Okla — Mayor George Pankonin’s State of the City Address is slated for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the Stride Bank Center grand ballroom.
This year’s theme is “Reinvesting in our Future.” Pankonin’s address will focus on highlights and accomplishments in 2022 related to community partnerships, improvements in infrastructure, progress in economic development, enhancements in quality of life and community services.
The event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided to those who RSVP.
To RSVP for the State of the City Address, go to: https://www.enid.org/rsvp. The deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.