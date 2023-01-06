NORMAN — A state lawmaker has asked Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Legislature to authorize the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office to investigate Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
Rep. J.J. Humphrey, R-Choctaw, told the Norman Transcript on Thursday too many complaints about the agency have accumulated to ignore ongoing concerns about how much money is being spent on turnpike projects.
“There’s things we need to look into,” he said. “When you have as much public outrage as we do, and as many accusations as we do, let’s do a thorough audit and shut it up.”
OTA plans to build two new turnpikes in Norman, one along Indian Hills Road and another in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed, as part of its $5 billion, 15-year long-range ACCESS plan.
A recent lawsuit challenged those plans. A judge ruled last month the agency violated the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act because its February agenda did not lawfully inform the public of its plans.
Residents in Cleveland County have protested the plan at board meetings and at the Capitol since it was announced. They claimed the routes are unnecessary and OTA’s debt is too high. Residents have said the agency’s $5 billion bond for ACCESS is half the state’s budget. The fiscal year 2023 state budget is $10.68 billion according to Oklahoma Policy Institute.
In a letter to lawmakers, Humphrey stated that elected officials have an obligation to seek an audit and cited the Open Meeting Act violation as cause.
“I believe Oklahoma’s elected officials have an obligation to request a complete audit of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority,” the letter read. “I think it would be wise to establish a committee to investigate possible misconduct and misuse of funds.”
His letter also criticized the agency’s board as “rubber stamping the agency’s conduct.”
“The OTA board does not appear to grasp the full severity of the agency’s actions,” he wrote.
On Tuesday, the agency reauthorized the ACCESS contracts after the judge ruled the board’s actions during the February meeting were in willful violation of the Open Meeting Act. The agency said it did so to comply with the ruling.
The authority has said that it would comply with all state laws related to audits and that it commissions an annual audit of its financial statements, which is given to the state auditor’s office.
Lawmakers who responded to a request for comment told the Transcript they had not yet seen the letter, but some were willing to comment on the request.
Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she was glad to see a lawmaker put policy above politics.
“I’m always encouraged when public servants like Representative Humphrey are willing to sacrifice political capital to stop corruption,” she said. “His letter asking the governor to audit OTA raises legitimate concerns about the cost of the project and the amount of debt it is creating. Every successful business I know of would invite regular audits to make sure economic projections are accurate and ensure that debts can be paid. Hopefully, our governor and lawmakers will heed Representative Humphrey’s warning.”
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said he had not seen the letter, but added, “I’m glad he’s doing it.”
Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said he had not yet seen the letter.
“Depending on the type of audit, it could actually be detrimental to any efforts to slow down the turnpike expansion in Cleveland County, in my humble opinion,” Standridge said. “But I respect that we need to look closer at how the OTA makes these big decisions like the one in our county.”
The governor’s office, House speaker and Senate leader also did not immediately respond to requests for comment about a possible audit.
Audit requests have failed
A legislative request for an audit of the agency failed last year after Boren and Sterling attempted to get it approved by fellow lawmakers.
The audit would answer questions related to the payoff deadline for OTA’s existing bond debt — a date that would trigger the possibility that toll roads would become free and fall under the jurisdiction of the state’s Transportation Department, Boren said at the time.
While the audit resolution was not subject to the governor’s approval, it did not gain approval from the Legislature before the end of the session in June.
Wood writes for the Norman Transcript.
