After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oklahoma State Fair will return this year with the theme “Back 2 Fun in 21.”
The state fair will run Sept. 16-26 at the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
The 2020 Oklahoma State Fair’s cancellation was the event’s first since its inception in 1907.
“We know the past year has been immensely difficult for everyone in a multitude of ways, which is exactly why we are so pleased to be back at what we do best — producing the annual Oklahoma State Fair,” said Timothy J. O’Toole, Oklahoma State Fair Inc. president and CEO. “We hope to create an atmosphere of normalcy and fun at the 2021 Oklahoma State Fair that all guests can enjoy.”
The 2021 Oklahoma State Fair will feature free concerts, thousands of food and shopping vendors, shows, exhibits, games, carnival rides and much more. “Disney On Ice” will return for performances in the Jim Norick Arena. The Xtreme Bulls & Broncs rodeo and concert will not return in 2021.
Midway ride tickets will move from physical paper to digital tickets in 2021.
Special event announcements and general updates for the 2021 Oklahoma State Fair will be released as information becomes available.
To stay up-to-date on all the Fair fun, visit www.okstatefair.com.
