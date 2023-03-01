OKLAHOMA CITY — Disability rights advocates sued the state’s mental health agency Wednesday alleging it is not providing timely court-ordered competency restoration services to “scores” of inmates in county jails.
Court-appointed guardians ad litem of four inmates awaiting competency restoration treatment sued the commissioner of Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the executive director of Oklahoma Forensic Center alleging their clients’ state and federal constitutional rights have been violated and that the entities also are violating the American with Disabilities Act.
The three guardians — Leslie Briggs, Evan Watson and Henry A. Meyer III — represent four inmates who have been declared mentally incompetent in pending criminal cases because they suffer from severe mental illness. They each have been court-ordered to undergo competency restoration, according to the lawsuit filed by Tulsa law firm Frederic Dorwart, Lawyers PLLC and the Oklahoma Disability Law Center.
They're not seeking monetary damages, but instead want to force the state to “develop a remedial plan” to reduce wait times for competency evaluations and treatment.
The lawsuit, though, alleges “scores” of inmates are “languishing in county jails” awaiting competency restoration treatment for periods of time that “far exceed constitutional limits.” Some have waited more than a year and almost all are indigent.
The lawsuit alleges Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita is the only state-run facility that provides the services, and that its “egregious backlog” has turned county jails into “de facto mental health wards with terrible outcomes for both the mentally ill pretrial detainees and overwhelmed correctional staff and agencies.”
A spokesman with Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said Wednesday afternoon the agency had just received the lawsuit and was reviewing it.
“People experiencing mental illness while locked up in county jails are among the most vulnerable and powerless people in our communities,” said Paul DeMuro, an attorney for the plaintiffs, in a statement. “They are stuck in a horrible legal purgatory. Presumed innocent, but they can’t go to trial to prove their innocence, or work out a plea deal, because they have been declared incompetent. The Department doesn’t provide them the care they need so their competency can be restored and their cases put back on track. They are effectively being punished just for having a mental illness.”
Prosecutors cannot legally try anyone who has been declared mentally incompetent, so judges typically suspend the criminal case and order Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to provide restoration treatment.
Attorneys for the inmates said in a statement that federal courts have found that treatment delays of longer than seven to 14 days between a court order and hospitalization are unconstitutional.
