McALESTER, Okla. — Convicted murderer Gilbert Ray Postelle was executed at 10:14 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Oklahoma State Penitentiary.
Postelle, 35, was convicted of fatally shooting James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle and Amy Wright on Memorial Day 2005 outside a mobile home in southeast Oklahoma City. He received a death sentence for two of the murders.
Prosecutors said Postelle, his brother, his father and another man used assault rifles and shot 59 times in the “blitz attack.” They were targeting Swindle because they believed he caused a motorcycle accident that injured Postelle’s father.
Evidence showed Postelle, who was 19 at the time, chased the fleeing Wright and Alderson and shot them in the back with a rifle.
During his December clemency hearing, Postelle said he suffered from a methamphetamine addiction since he was 12 and didn’t remember much from that “horrible day” because he was high on meth. He told parole board members “I do understand that I’m guilty and I accept that” before saying he’s changed.
This breaking story will be updated as information becomes available.
