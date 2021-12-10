Oklahoma’s secretary of education spent Thursday afternoon at two Enid schools recently recognized with national honors, learning from students, teachers and administrators about what he called “the secret sauce” of their success.
State Secretary Ryan Walters said school leaders at both Hoover Elementary School and Chisholm Middle School had set a culture of shared leadership and of high expectations for their students.
The two schools were named in September as part of this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools, along with four other public schools in Oklahoma. Walters said Thursday he wanted to not only highlight their accomplishment, but try to learn their formulas for high achievements.
“To have two Blue Ribbon schools in Enid … I think the schools here are really doing a great job,” Walters said. “The teachers are obviously the glue that make that happen, but the school leaders have set a culture of excellence there that’s really great to see.”
Both schools also recently were ranked as top public schools to attend in the state.
The Hoover Hornets in Jami Lewis’ fifth-grade class impressed Walters, state Rep. Chad Caldwell and Enid Public Schools officials with their math games, which included doing long division to figure out remainders and then move a game piece that many spaces.
After playing the remainder game, one student named Tae told Walters, “My favorite about this class is Ms. Lewis makes learning so fun.”
“It’s awesome you guys have such a great teacher, but I also want to tell you all, you guys are very, very special. Each one of you guys can do awesome things, OK?” Walters said. “So you all keep it up, listen to your awesome teacher. …
“People are talking about how you guys are doing such a good job. It’s really, really cool,” he said.
Walters later said that Lewis — a teacher when the school was previously recognized as a Blue Ribbon School in 2012 — talked to him about the school’s “team culture,” which he attributed to the district’s top leadership and Hoover’s long tradition and history of success.
“That sounds like something very intentional,” he said. “That is not something I hear from all over the place.”
A ceremony for the school is planned for early next semester, Hoover Principal Tanea Artman said, with enough donations for all the students to get Blue Ribbon T-shirts. New signs also will replace the one from 2012’s honor out front and in the gymnasium.
“It’s very welcoming to come and see everybody, and my staff is happy, you’re right,” Artman said.
Walters, appointed as secretary by Gov. Kevin Stitt in September 2020 and a candidate for next year’s state superintendent race, said the state is looking to give schools more flexibility to hire teachers in the next legislative session, as a way to combat the state’s ongoing hiring shortage.
“Sometimes we get pressure to go an alternative route or an emergency route, and … that’s why we have to keep those other lanes open to allow people from nontraditional backgrounds to teach,” Walters said.
He said he was looking for guidance, then, from the two schools on how legislators should prioritize partnerships, school funding sources and ways to reduce red tape on teacher certification.
“We want to make sure we’re not putting artificial barriers in our way that school leaders can’t go out and hire who they want,” he told EPS administrators at Hoover.
District Superintendent Darrell Floyd pointed to the district’s new, eight-week paraprofessional partnership program with Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Enid campuses.
EPS teacher assistants interested in becoming certified teachers are identified, then put into a class taught by Randy Rader, EPS assistant superintendent of elementary education.
“If they’re good for kids, let’s give them an education,” Rader said. “That first year (as students) is their year-long interview.”
He added that he believes not a lot of faculty and staff leave the district because they’re not happy.
“Not a lot of discontent, I’ll be honest with you,” he said.
Walters then visited two more classes at Chisholm Middle School, where he and Caldwell were greeted by new Principal Brett Barnes, Superintendent Chad Broughton and three current district board members.
Chisholm Middle School was the only middle school in Oklahoma named as a Blue Ribbon school this year. A sign already sits outside the front of the school building, at Carrier Road and Oakwood.
Barnes attributed much of the middle school’s success to a recent change to standards-based grading — rather than grade students on particular assignments, teachers evaluate them based on how they understand concepts and tools.
“It seemed very time-consuming, but the dividends of that (grading system), I think, pay off a lot,” he said.
Board member Drew Ewbank said his two children loved the system when they left the middle school.
Walters, a longtime history teacher from McAlester, later said it’s rare for districts to fully institutionalize the grading system for all teachers.
“It drives the discussion much more to the actual standard and objective,” he said.
About 20% of the school’s 20 classroom staff are alternatively certified, Barnes said, adding that teacher retention has always been good there. The school also has five paraprofessionals.
“This school has always, always stood out,” said board member Geri Ayers, a retired teacher from the site, the district’s only middle school.
Students will graduate from Chisholm, then, Ayers said, “They come back home,” to teach.
“It’s magnetic,” Barnes said.
