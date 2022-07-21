OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s secretary of education is refusing to release $12 million specifically earmarked in the state budget to fund programs benefiting impoverished infants and toddlers, the Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction said Thursday.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said it’s “unconscionable” that Ryan Walters would “punish impoverished children for political games” by withholding the money that’s supposed to be allocated to the Oklahoma Early Childhood Program.
Walters, meanwhile, fired back Thursday afternoon, calling Hofmeister’s attacks “pure political theater.” He said he’s made it clear he’s willing to release the funds once State Department of Education officials commit to being transparent about how they’re being spent.
For the over 15-year-old state program, the Legislature annually channels money through the Oklahoma State Department of Education as the public match to private funds provided by philanthropists and businesses around the state.
The Community Action Project of Tulsa County then uses the money to serve high-poverty children across the state by distributing funding to child care centers, school districts and tribal and community agencies in an effort to improve the quality of early education and expand the capacity to serve them, according to the program’s website.
The program, which serves children from birth to age 3, aims to increase minimum teacher qualifications by boosting teacher pay and ensuring more college-educated teachers are working in early childhood education classrooms. It also provides ongoing professional development along with parent support to bolster families’ economic success, according to the website.
In 2020-21, the program partnered with nine agencies and served 30 sites in urban and rural areas. A total of 2,667 children were served. The majority of sites were located in or around Tulsa County, though the program also served sites in Comanche, Pushmataha, McCurtain, Choctaw and Oklahoma counties, according to records released by the state Department of Education in response to questions from CNHI Oklahoma.
In a news release, Hofmeister said Walters first questioned the annual expenditure last month and later incorrectly indicated he believed the contract involved Tulsa Public Schools. Hofmeister said Walters wrote that since “the Department of Education and Tulsa Public Schools are currently under an audit, what are you guys going to do to ensure this money is spent in accordance with state law?”
She said Walters also demanded copies of all documentation involving the Tulsa school district and “accountability measures put in place” to ensure the district is acting according to the contract.
Hofmeister said state law requires that the funds be expended, and the contract is not with Tulsa Public Schools.
As education cabinet secretary, Walters said he’s required to sign off on the expenditure, and he wants to ensure accountability on such a large amount of money. He said his emails were designed to better understand the measures by which taxpayer dollars are expended.
“I’m asking for SDE to provide transparency around where this money is going and to give me reports as they come in that are already required,” Walters said Thursday. “If I’m going to sign off on $12 million of taxpayer money being spent, I want to see the reports that are coming in on how the money’s being spent.”
Walters provided CNHI Oklahoma with his own email exchange with State Department of Education officials.
In one email dated July 15, Walters wrote that “since OKSDE and Tulsa Public Schools are under an audit by the state auditor due to financial concerns, I will not agree to any budget expenditure unless you can provide clear explanation as to how funds will be accounted for.”
Walters said Thursday he has “a lot of questions about accountability” at the State Department of Education. He wants to make sure the early childhood care providers get all the funds to which they’re entitled, which is why he’s asking to see expenditure reports “so I can ensure that low-income kids get every dollar that the Legislature intended for them to get.”
Some public school and early childhood advocates said Thursday they weren’t familiar enough with the dispute to comment on it, but said it’s critical that young children have access to quality child care statewide. That includes having enough equipment and adults in a classroom, which can be costly. Some facilities rely heavily on state subsidies to stay afloat.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, urged Walters to release the $12 million, which is specifically earmarked in the budget that took effect July 1.
“He should be following the law always,” Fugate said.
He said if Walters’ intent is to lead the State Department of Education, he ought to be working with that agency.
Fugate said it’s clear that the decisions and accusations Walters is making “are being made in a vacuum not based off of the reality of the situation.”
“It’s hurting the kids of Oklahoma,” Fugate said.
