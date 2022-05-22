State denies Enid's The One grant funding request after deadlines possibly missed

ENID, Okla. — After banking on a state reimbursement grant, the city of Enid apparently won’t be getting back most of the hundreds of thousands it’d spent on the downtown area where The One Christmas event was held this past holiday season.
Two weeks ago, the Oklahoma Tax Commission decided not to approve a request from the city to receive tax reimbursements from the state’s decade-old Quality Events Incentive grant program.
City officials say they are still in the dark as to why their Feb. 1 application was denied during the Tax Commission’s weekly meeting, and have asked the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to help sort out the issue.
“I think that probably sounds like it’s the final answer, but we were just checking,” City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Thursday.
The joint ODOC-OTC program reimburses municipalities in tax revenue for any relevant expenses incurred for so-deemed “quality” events.
From Aug. 25, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022, the city of Enid spent over $300,000 total on capital improvements to the downtown area where the 140-foot-tall Christmas tree stood and The One’s various community events were held, according to itemized expenses submitted as the city’s grant application.
No single event can be reimbursed by the state for more than $250,000 in sales tax revenue. Reimbursements are determined from anticipated sales tax revenues.
After reportedly being told by state staff, the city had expected to receive the maximum $250,000 from the reimbursement program, Gilbert said.
However, the three-member Oklahoma Tax Commission unanimously denied the city’s application on May 10, according to meeting minutes.
Secretary-member Charlie Prater had motioned to deny the application, with a second from Vice Chair Mark Wood. Chairwoman Shelly Paulk then voted with the other two to approve the motion rejecting the request. Minutes did not detail any further discussion of the agenda item.
OTC spokesperson Cassandra Sweetman said the application was rejected because it failed to meet all statutory requirements, but that the department would not comment further on what requirements weren’t met.
From 2015 to 2020, the OTC reimbursed a total $1.3 million to 42 quality events that have been hosted in only four Oklahoma cities: Oklahoma City, Guthrie, Grove and Tulsa.
Gilbert said the city was told the event series didn’t qualify as a “quality event” and that the submission didn’t meet a statutory deadline — though he said he, too, was unsure which one, since he said correspondence did not specify.
Under state statute, a “quality event” is defined as a new event or a meeting of a nationally recognized organization or its members; a new or existing event that is a national, international or world championship; or a new or existing event that is managed or produced by an Oklahoma-based national or international organization.
“I think that The One Christmas tree event was a fantastic, big event for Enid and quite frankly for Oklahoma. And so, I’m disappointed to receive that they didn’t approve our funding request,” Gilbert said. “If it doesn’t qualify as a quality event, I don’t know what would for our city.”
The same day as OTC’s vote to deny the request, the director of the city-funded economic development nonprofit had told Enid city commissioners that the city had received the maximum $250K.
Lisa Powell, executive director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance, had been reporting her office’s net gains for the city in a presentation at May 10’s meeting to review the city’s now-approved 2023 fiscal year budget.
ERDA had reported the quality events award amount as $250,000, Powell said.
She later said last Thursday that her office and the Department of Commerce were circling back with OTC to understand why they denied it earlier that same day and “figure out the confusion.”
Powell said ODOC had expected Enid’s request to be approved, after its officials had OK’d it first.
Quality Event grant applications go through ODOC for approval first, then to OTC for a final vote.
“It’s a two-step process,” Powell said, adding she hopes to have an answer by this week.
ODOC Executive Director Brent Kisling, who once led ERDA, was unable to be reached Friday about the grant application confusion.
Missing deadlines
Records show the city may have missed the application’s two-month submission deadline, which had been altered just last year to extend the program another five years.
According to the new state law governing the grant program, HB 1121, the host community’s governing body (in this case, the city commission) first must pass a resolution to authorize the application, designating the dates of the event and any eligible incurred expenses, within 30 days prior to the event.
The host community then has 60 more days to submit the resolution, an economic impact study and the event history.
OTC has another 60 days from date of receipt to deny the whole or part of the submission, which may also have been missed.
(HB 1121 does not specify whether the 60 days are considered business days, excluding weekends and holidays, or calendar days. However, 60 business days would still have given OTC until mid-April to consider the application.)
City staff had applied for the grant on Feb. 1, after Enid City Commission had approved an official declaration needed for the application on Oct. 19, 2021.
In a letter to the Oklahoma Tax Commission included as part of February’s application, City Manager Gilbert said the city of Enid had spent nearly $312,000 making capital improvements to the area, according to records requested by the News & Eagle.
According to an attached capital improvements cost spreadsheet, this infrastructure work included a total $184,000 on eight itemized sidewalk costs. Another $35,000 paid for six pier foundations used to support the Christmas tree. Eight barricades, or bollards, costing a total $380, were also purchased to be installed as necessary at each side of Grand and Independence.
More money, but not as much
The One event may have generated hundreds of thousands in revenue for the city, but less than a submitted economic impact study had projected, according to several reports from the city and the state.
Last year’s program extension had also removed requiring actual documentation of revenue generated by the event, instead allowing a projected economic impact study. This study would include estimates of anticipated expenses, sales by vendors during any other period of time and a detailed estimate of the anticipated sales tax revenue increase during the event.
As requested by the city of Enid, ERDA commissioned OG&E to prepare the required study, which was conducted on Sept. 28, 2021.
OG&E projected that The One events would result in 66,000 visitor stays (number of non-local visitors and numbers of days) to the region.
These visitors would be expected to spend $24.42 million on food and drink, lodging, entertainment, transportation and retail in the local area, resulting in over $1.5 million of direct and indirect revenue in both local and state tax revenue, according to OG&E.
According to monthly tax reports from the OTC, the city of Enid, which alone has a 4.25% sales tax rate, reported $400,000 more in monthly sales tax revenue collected in December 2021 than the year before, for a total $3.9 million that month.
The city also received $320,000 more in November (for $3.25 million total), but reported $183,000 less in January (for $2.67 million), according to OTC.
Enid’s hotels garnered a combined hotel tax revenue of $92,000 in November 2021, $73,000 in December and $72,000 in January 2022, according to hotel tax revenue reports received by the News & Eagle.
November and January’s hotel tax were both around $15,000 more than in the same months the year before, while December’s was nearly $4,000 more.
With The One events set to return this fall, Gilbert said the city will have to make sure in the future that the series qualifies, indicating they might apply for the state grant once again.
“If you don’t put in for ‘em, you can’t get ‘em,” he said. “We’ll keep swinging.”