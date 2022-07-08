A pair of state agencies intend to help homebound individuals and their family caregivers get access to COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.
State Health Departments in District 2, which includes Garfield County, and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services have been partnering to increase access to the two vaccines for those unable to leave their houses, according to a DHS press release.
Access to vaccines can be “life-saving” to these individuals, who may already have complex medical conditions, the release states.
“This collaboration supports some of our most vulnerable residents and their families,” Maggie Jackson, interim OSDH District 2 regional administrative director, said in the release.
The collaboration comes as the overall statewide total of COVID-19 cases went from 1,073,197 on June 30 to 1,082,397 on Thursday, according to OSDH.
Active COVID-19 cases increased statewide to 14,600 — an increase of 2,728 — and 7,570 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between June 26 and July 2, according to OSDH.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 16,149 in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
A woman identified as Kendra, who is homebound due to several significant medical conditions, received her first two COVID-19 shots with the help of the Community Living, Aging and Protective Services (CAP), according to the release. She recently received a text reminder from DHS to schedule her COVID-19 booster shot.
Kendra said in the release the “extraordinary service” is needed in communities, but wasn’t sure if “enough people realize how necessary a program like this is.”
“As a severely immunocompromised and bed-bound individual, there were absolutely no options available to me that might receive my COVID-19 vaccinations or my booster shots,” she said in the release. “If it were not for this imperative community service, I would still be vulnerable to this deadly pandemic.”
CAP staff assist in coordinating access to all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including boosters, and flu vaccines are available to help navigate vaccination barriers, the release states. Nurses from the Health Department come to residences to administer the vaccine.
While nurses were there, Kendra was also able to receive a “long-overdue” flu vaccine and said she was thankful for not only access to the vaccines but also for the support and help of the CAP staff and District 2 health departments, according to the release.
For more information on accessing COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for individuals and their family caregivers, visit https://forms.office.com/g/sKKmXt1Wsm or call either (918) 948-0810 or (918) 931-0346.
People 5 years of age and older are eligible for the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and a booster shot, and those 50 years of age and older, as well as severely immunocompromised individuals 12 year of age and older, can receive a second booster shot.
Overall in Oklahoma, 71.8% of residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of residents statewide who have been fully vaccinated is 57.9%, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
From June 29 through July 5, 10,246 vaccine doses were administered in the state. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,940,639 with 1,901,958 fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma
Garfield County’s total number of COVID-19 cases was 15,515, a weekly increase of 71.
The majority of the cases, 13,748, have been in Enid, with 88 active, 269 deaths and 13,391 recovered, according to OSDH community data as of Sunday. Eight deaths have been reported in Lahoma.
Current COVID-19 case totals in other Northwest Oklahoma counties are 5,316 in Woodward, with 34 active in Woodward; 3,122 in Noble, with nine active in Morrison and 14 in Perry; 4,254 in Kingfisher, with 11 active in Hennessey and 14 in Kingfisher; 2,524 in Major, with 26 active in Fairview; 2,403 in Woods, with 15 active in Alva; 2,498 in Blaine, with five active in Hydro and 10 in Watonga; 1,056 in Grant; and 1,728 in Alfalfa.
There have been eight deaths in Mooreland and 61 in Woodward; 22 in Hennessey, 33 in Kingfisher and seven in Okarche; 26 in Perry; 33 in Alva; six in Canton, 10 in Geary, 12 in Hydro, six in Okeene and 15 in Watonga; six in Wakita; and 27 in Fairview.
