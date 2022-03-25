OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill banning transgender athletes from participating in female school athletic events is headed to the governor’s desk.
The Save Women’s Sports Act, or Senate Bill 2, would bar any student who is not biologically female from participating in female sports and requires parents of student-athletes to sign an affidavit swearing to their child’s biological sex at birth.
Supporters say Oklahoma needs such legislation to ensure the integrity of female sports is protected, while critics say there already are existing state policies dealing with the topic, and that there has never been an issue.
Since March 2020, when Idaho became the first state to prevent transgender participation in women’s sports, at least 31 other states, including Oklahoma, have considered similar legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
If signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma would join more than a half dozen other states that have some sort of participation prohibitions on transgender athletes.
Transgender individuals have a different gender identity than the one assigned at birth.
State Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, the measure’s author, said she recently spoke with a neighbor about an NCAA swim meet in which transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas took first place in the 500-yard women’s freestyle and became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship.
Daniels said her neighbor shared the experiences of her daughter in the locker room with friends who were competing in the event and dealing with the outcome. The two spoke of the swim moms sitting in the stands who worried about the impact Thomas’ participation was having on their daughters.
“I think it’s sad that we have to pass legislation to acknowledge the reality of biological differences between male and female, but I stand here to support females, female athletics, and say this is no more than common sense,” Daniels said. She said biological men have physical advantages over women.
It’s not clear how many transgender students participate in Oklahoma sports. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday about participation numbers and their policy regarding transgender participation in sports.
A 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that nationally nearly 2% of high school students identify as transgender, and the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, reported that while 68% of youth nationally reported playing on a sports team, only 14% reported being transgender boys and 12% transgender girls.
Nicole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, said she doesn’t know how many transgender youth currently participate in Oklahoma sports but the OSSAA already has a protocol for participation for transgender youth. That has never been activated, she said.
“In many ways, it’s possible that we’ve already created conditions that are so unsafe and unwelcoming that there aren’t a lot of trans-kids who feel like they can participate in sports,” she said.
She said for every example of a transgender athlete like Thomas having an exceptional performance, there are many more that fail much in the same way as everyone else.
“Access to those opportunities is about so much more than just wins or losses at the end of the day,” she said. “When we further discriminate and marginalize against trans-girls and trans-women we all lose.”
McAfee anticipates Oklahoma’s legislation will be challenged.
“But we know that there is harm in the meantime, and that the collateral damage of these bills that are essentially political grandstanding is the health and well-being of some of our most vulnerable community members and trans-kids especially,” McAfee said.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the Senate last year didn’t choose to hear Senate Bill 2 because there were no cases in Oklahoma, and he believed the NCAA rules and OSSAA were sufficient. But things have now changed.
“The NCAA rules have proven to be insufficient, and so that reality has changed,” he said. “And so, we’ve got to protect women’s sports.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.