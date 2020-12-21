ENID, Okla. — State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd was the guest speaker at Enid Rotary Club’s meeting on Monday.
At Stride Bank Center Ballroom, Byrd provided information about what the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office does, the different types of audits it conducts and how it conducts its business and her audit into Epic Charter Schools.
The State Auditor and Inspector’s Office was established by the Constitution to be the oversight authority in Oklahoma, and Byrd said it conducts more than 350 audits every year, with approximately 115 employees doing the work.
Her office is responsible for conducting the audits of all 77 counties, Byrd said.
There are four different kinds of audits: financial statement, operational, performance and investigative or forensic.
On July 20, 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt requested Byrd’s office to conduct an investigative audit into Epic Charter Schools following embezzlement allegations made against Epic by an agent with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and Byrd was required by law to carry out the request.
Byrd explained that the audit has nothing to do with the quality of education at Epic, but a look at its finances.
“The audit is not an assessment of the quality of their services — it’s an investigation into their finances,” she said at the meeting.
Epic officials repeatedly have denied the allegations Byrd made in her audit.
Epic Charter Schools, founded by Ben Harris and David Chaney in 2011, is a public school, meaning it is subject by law to the same oversight and accountability Byrd’s office demands from every public school district in the state. Harris and Chaney do not own the school.
Harris and Chaney also started Epic Youth Services, a private, education management company separate from the school. Harris and Chaney also created the nonprofit board to govern the school, appointing five friends to the board, Byrd said.
Byrd said Harris and Chaney wrote an operating agreement for the school board members to hire Harris and Chaney to manage the school. The agreement was approved, and Harris and Chaney’s private company was hired for 10% of all dollars, both state and federal, received by charter schools.
In the agreement, Byrd said, the company was to manage a student learning fund, which means the company takes $1,000 per student from school funds and places the money into an individual student account, but the problem is, Byrd said, that Harris and Chaney chose to manage the funds by placing them into a private account.
“When their friends on the school board agreed to the operating agreement, they literally placed all educational and all financial decisions of the school in the hands of two people, Harris and Chaney, as the for-profit management company,” Byrd said. “As you can see, there’s no distinction between Epic Public Schools, the governing board and the private management company. It’s all Ben Harris and David Chaney.”
Byrd said the same person who serves as chief financial officer of Epic Charter Schools also serves as CFO of its for-profit management company, which creates a conflict of interest.
Byrd said Epic Charter Schools was given almost half a billion dollars during the audit period for fiscal years 2015-2020, and the 10% management fee comes out of every dollar. Epic Youth Services received $45.9 million in management fees, but Byrd said no can see if those dollars are contributing to the management of the school.
During the course of the audit, nearly $80 million in taxpayer funds were deposited into the student learning fund, which has never been audited, Byrd said. The private company controls more than 30% of the Epic Charter Schools budget.
“That is more than $125 million of student educational funds transferred to a for-profit management company with no transparency and no accountability,” Byrd said. “This brings us to an important question. If things like curriculum and technology are coming out of school funds, and things like curriculum and technology are coming out of the learning funds, then why are they separate accounts, one public and one private? Is a private learning fund necessary, and shouldn’t all public school expenditures be transparent?”
As for what service the company provides for the 10% fee, the operating agreement doesn’t list the specific services provided to the school, the cost of the services and who will perform the services, Byrd said.
The company had zero employees, outside the two owners, to manage the school, including the learning fund, Byrd said, so Epic Schools employees did the work of the private company, despite the operating agreement stating that the learning fund has to be managed by the company.
“Harris and Chaney used state resources and state employees to further their business interest,” Byrd said. “If a for-profit company is utilizing state resources to run their private business, it could be considered embezzlement.”
The learning fund account consists of $1,000 per student per year, Byrd said. On the company’s invoices to the school for how much to withdraw from the school’s general fund and deposited into the learning fund, the student count is left blank.
“There is nothing to indicate how many students times 1,000 equals the dollar amount paid to the learning fund,” Byrd said. “This also means that the governing school board is writing checks to the company for the student learning fund without ever knowing how many students they are paying for.”
The company’s brief filed with the court said they used the State Department of Education’s student count criteria, Byrd said, but this would mean the company overpaid its $8.3 million during the audit timeframe. The CFO, on the other hand, said he used the day 45 enrollment count, meaning the company overpaid its $7.4 million.
The company then hired a forensic accountant, Byrd said, and based on the accountant’s calculations, the company underpaid itself $1.6 million. The accountant explained that he used every student who enrolled before October to calculate the student account.
“We found that very interesting,” Byrd said, “so we asked, ‘Are you including students who may have enrolled in Epic, but never participated in a single day of instruction?’ And after a pause, he answered, ‘Yes.’”
As to how the learning fund dollars are being spent, Byrd said the CFO sent a letter to an Epic California school pledging to obtain $500,000 in capital to fund Epic’s for-profit venture in California.
Byrd said her office found that those state dollars dedicated for Oklahoma students were being sent to the Epic California school for California students.
State appropriations are transferred from Oklahoma State Department of Education to the respective charter school sponsors on a monthly basis, Byrd said.
Byrd’s office found a total of $6 million in transfers back and forth between Epic Blended Centers and Epic One-on-One without the school board’s approval, and a $3.3 million loan from one school to another, she said.
“One of the top questions I receive is, ‘Why wasn’t the operating agreement between the schools and the company which established the private learning fund reviewed before appropriating the dollars to the school?’ And all I can say is, ‘There isn’t anyone reviewing the details,’” Byrd said.
In a special meeting on Oct. 12, members of the State Board of Education voted unanimously for Epic to return $11.2 million to the state for underreporting administrative costs and for sending Oklahoma money to the California school. Byrd released papers supporting this, and Byrd said the school board has 60 days to repay the state.
Even though this is important, Byrd said there’s still an elephant in the room.
“That is, by a private company’s design, 30% of your tax dollars are going into private accounts that we cannot see or verify if these dollars were being used for what they were intended to be used for,” she said.
The State Auditor and Inspector’s Office has had to use subpoenas in its investigation, with more than 50 to date, and Byrd said if Epic responded, the information was late, incomplete or lacking.
In March 2020, the office of Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a motion to compel the company to comply in the Oklahoma County District Court, but the March 26 court hearing was rescheduled to Aug. 5, which was then rescheduled to Sept. 8, which was then moved to Dec. 16, and later was canceled.
“We are requesting the judge rule that the learning funds are either public bonds or private funds so that we can finish part two of this audit,” Byrd said. “From the audit time period 2015 to 2020, Epic Youth Services, the for-profit management company received $46 million. This year alone, it is estimated that the company will receive between $30 and $32 million.
“It’s not about how much the company is profiting. The point is, we the taxpayers do not know what we’re paying them for,” Byrd said.
At the end, Byrd said her office is not trying to shut down the school and has no authority to take any action like that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.