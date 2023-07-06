ENID, Okla.— Saturdays are for stars.
Every Saturday in July following July 4th weekend, the Starcreek Astronomical Society members are hosting viewings at the Selman Living Laboratory site.
Viewers of all ages are welcome to enjoy the night sky through a telescope, binoculars or with the naked eye.
“We had one sweet lady who looked at Saturn, and we’re not able to see Saturn because it’s a morning planet now, but she looked at Saturn, and she literally wept because she thought she’d never live long enough to see Saturn with her own eyes,” Bobette Doerrie, Starcreek Educational Outreach Coordinator said. “It is a beautiful sight.”
The skies of northwestern Oklahoma are some of the darkest in the state, allowing for clear viewing of the stars. Night skies near large cities such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa are polluted by light.
The tiny town of Selman is stranded outside of Freedom where no nearby cities can diminish the glimmering of the stars.
But city lights are not the only thing that can hinder one’s star gazing experience. Visitors are advised to park in the graveled parking lot near the site facing north or south to prevent car headlights from blinding viewers.
White light from flashlights and phones is harmful to one’s viewing ability, too.
“You may have noticed when you go into a theater from a bright sunny day, and you walk into the dark theater, how you can’t see anything,” Doerrie said. “Well, that’s your night vision. And we have the same effect from, say, headlights shining in your eyes when you’re trying to do astronomy. It takes several minutes to get those chemicals rebuilt and get your ability to see in the dark.”
Doerrie said it could take up to 20 minutes for a person to regain night vision after being blinded by white light.
Doerrie said red light is less blinding than white, and tape will be offered at the viewing for visitors to convert the white light of their phones and flashlights to red light.
The star parties have other learning opportunities available outside of stargazing. At 8 p.m. in the East Dome, a hands-on activity will detail moon changes and location. If weather permits, telescopes on the observing pad will show sunspots, and a NASA Night Sky Network activity will be held in the classroom.
Viewers can bring their own telescopes to view the sky, and Doerrie said volunteers are happy to assist those who own a telescope but don’t know how to use it correctly. Telescopes will be available at the viewing for those who do not own one.
Doerrie recommended viewers wear multiple layers of clothes to upcoming viewings as a cold front is approaching. Picnic tables are available for seating but viewers are welcome to bring their own chairs. She said viewers should wear sturdy, close toed shoes suitable for off-path walking.
“There’s residents out there that we share it with,” Doerrie said, referring to the animals that inhabit the area near the site.
Viewings begin after sunset, usually around 9:30 p.m. and continue until about 11:30 p.m. All viewings are free. Presentations begin at 8 p.m.
Viewings are every Saturday from July 8 to July 29, weather permitting.
