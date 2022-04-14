ENID, Okla. — Letter carriers in Garfield County will collect nonperishable food donations from homes on their routes next month as part of a longtime food drive.
The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, beginning May 14, returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and donations collected in Garfield County will stay local and benefit Regional Food Bank partners Department of Human Services, Emerson Middle School Pantry, Enid High School Pantry, Lincoln Academy Pantry, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma Food & Resource Center, Longfellow Middle School Pantry, North Garland Church of Christ, Shepherd’s Cupboard, Salvation Army of Enid and Waller Middle School Pantry.
Oklahomans will receive plastic donation bags in their mailboxes the week of May 9. On May 14, residents are encouraged to fill the bag, or any plastic bag, with nonperishable food and leave it by their mailboxes before their letter carrier arrives.
“The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the single largest food drive each year for the Regional Food Bank and we felt its absence over the past two years,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are ecstatic to be once again working with our partners at the NALC and U.S. Postal Service to provide food to Oklahomans living with hunger.”
All nonperishable items are welcomed. Recommended items include peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits, pasta and canned sauce, soup and stew. Healthy food options — such as items with low sodium and whole grains — also are needed.
Financial donations are accepted. Text “Food” to 501-501 to make a $10 donation. Every $1 donated helps to provide four meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.
Since 1992, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has raised nearly 12 million pounds of food and $9.9 million to fight hunger in Oklahoma.
Drive sponsors are American Fidelity, The Journal Record, The Oklahoman, KMGL Magic 104.1 FM, Lamar Outdoor and News 9.
For information about the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, go to rfbo.org/stamp-out-hunger or contact Whitney Atteberry at watteberry@rfbo.org.
Founded in 1980, Regional Food Bank is the state’s largest domestic hunger-relief 501(c)(3) nonprofit that distributes food through a network of community-based partner agencies and schools.
