ENID, Okla. — Dozens of community members shook Rob Stallings’ hand and congratulated him Thursday evening after he was named as 2022 Pillar of the Plains.
Stallings, a longtime local businessman and member of Enid City Commission, said he was excited and shocked to receive the award during the ceremony at Stride Bank Center.
“I did not expect to win because I know all of these (other Pillar honorees) really well,” he said. “It’s certainly an honor to be here. We’ve got a great town, and we have great people.”
Stallings was one of five honorees recognized at the ceremony. The other finalists were Ron Janzen, Mike Ruby, Dr. Brian Whitson and Kip Miles.
Pillar of the Plains was created in 2003 by the Enid News & Eagle, along with community partners, as a way to tell the story to Enid about the many people who work tirelessly and selflessly to better the local community, said Cindy Allen, publisher of the News & Eagle.
“These are folks who have spent years using their time, talents and resources to improve the quality of life for all of us and have made Enid and Northwest Oklahoma a better place,” Allen said.
Every year, community members nominate people they believe deserve to be recognized for their service to their community, their civic organizations, their churches and their volunteerism.
Previous Pillar of the Plains recipients then select finalists.
Past recipients are Bert Mackie, the late Lee Thompson, Janet Cordell, the late Lew Ward, Dr. Charles Ogle, Becky Cummings, Dr. Jerry Blankenship, April Danahy, Doug Frantz, Martie Oyler, Gail Wynne, Paul Allen, Cheryl Evans, Dr. Barry Pollard, Jim Strate, Cheri Ezzell, Myra Ward and Clayton Nolen.
“When we started this award 19 years ago, many wondered if we would be able to keep it going,” Allen said. “My answer then and now remains the same: ‘Yes we can, because Enid is a special place, and the well will never run dry of citizens who care so much about our community.’”
After graduating from Auburn University, where he had been involved with the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, Stallings joined the Air Force and received orders to go to Vance Air Force Base.
He went through pilot training and served his commitment at Vance as a T-37 instructor pilot, and in 1980, Stallings was honorably discharged.
Stallings opted to stay in Enid to raise his family and pursue a career in the oil and gas industry. He formed Dublin Petroleum in 1984 and Envirotech Engineering and Consulting in 1992 — both of which he’s still active in.
A professional engineer licensed in 12 states, Stallings is a member of Oklahoma Society of Professional Engineers and a member and former board member of Oklahoma Groundwater Association.
He also serves on the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma III.
From 1989 to 1993, Stallings served as the Ward 6 city commissioner. In 2018, he decided to run for a municipal office again.
Stallings went unopposed in the most recent filing period for the Ward 5 seat on Enid City Commission, so he will serve another four-year term through 2027.
Some of his biggest passions as a city commissioner include the Kaw Lake water pipeline project, Vance and economic development.
“I love it here (in Enid),” Stallings said in a News & Eagle article about being named a finalist. “I hope that when I’m gone, they can look back and say, ‘He was worth his salt when he was around.’”
