ENID, Okla. — When Rob Stallings and his first business partner started their still-existing company, they had a motto: “Yes.”
Whenever somebody walked through the doors of Envirotech Engineering and Consulting and asked Stallings and Blaine Reely to do something, they said, “Yes,” and then figured out the “How.”
Now a longtime local businessman and member of the Enid City Commission, Stallings has kept applying that same mentality throughout other areas of his life, including civic involvement.
“I don’t know what I’ve ever said, ‘No,’ to,” he said.
Stallings is one of five Pillar of the Plains finalists who will be recognized during a reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 12, 2023, at Stride Bank Center. The other finalists are Ron Janzen, Mike Ruby, Dr. Brian Whitson and Kip Miles.
“It’s a very prestigious thing to be nominated for,” Stallings said, “and if you look at people who have come before me — they’re the people of Enid who have done things.”
Bert Mackie, a good friend of Stallings’ and past Pillar of the Plains, said Stallings has been a “mainstay in the inner community for many years.”
“His strong leadership skills and gentle influence ... certainly made him the go-to guy for many local, state and national projects,” Mackie said. “Enid is a better city because of his outstanding leadership.”
Happenstance events
Born and raised in Moultrie, Ga., Stallings graduated from high school in 1968 and went to Auburn University to play golf and majored in aerospace engineering, saying that at that point in time, there was a lot of interest in the field due to the moon landing in 1969.
But, Stallings said, it wasn’t easy studying aerospace engineering and playing golf at the same time.
“After my first year, I had to choose — the first big choice in my whole life — and I chose aerospace engineering over golf,” he said.
Also at that point in time, though, was the Vietnam War. A draft lottery was conducted, and Stallings’ number was called out over the radio.
Stallings, who already had been involved in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, had to get into the advanced ROTC program, allowing him to stay in college until he graduated.
After graduating from Auburn, Stallings joined the U.S. Air Force and received orders to go to Vance Air Force Base in Enid, a place he’d never heard of before, to go through pilot training.
“I knew I was going to be a pilot, since my background was in airplanes and rockets,” he said. “I was excited to get (to Vance and Enid). It was just a big change in my life.”
He was selected to stay at Vance after going through pilot training and served his commitment as a T-37 instructor pilot, and after six years, he was honorably discharged in 1980.
Afterward, Stallings chose to stay in Enid to raise his family and pursue a career in the oil and gas industry, as he had established relationships within the Enid community and the oil and gas industry was booming at that time.
“I love Enid,” Stallings said. “I don’t plan to ever leave, and I’m thankful for the happenstance events, primarily the military, that got me here.”
Finding opportunities
In 1984, Stallings, after working for other businesses and starting a few other companies with other partners, formed Dublin Petroleum, an oil and gas operating firm that still exists presently, and Stallings still is active in it.
In 1992, while serving his first term as the Ward 6 city commissioner, Stallings and Reely, who was the city of Enid’s director of Public Works, started Envirotech, in which he’s also active.
As a result of their “always-say-yes” motto, they ended up doing a wide breadth of projects, including designing lagoons for pig farms, building containment landfills for radioactive debris from World War II and designing and building facilities for water to be treated and reused for fracking.
These opportunities to learn and expand, Stallings said, was the “secret” to Envirotech’s success.
“There are people in the engineering world who sit down and design bridges, and if you walked in and asked if they’d go work on a pig (farm) lagoon, they’d look at you and throw you out the door,” he said. “We always had the idea that, ‘If there’s something we can make money doing and can do, we ought to learn how to do it instead of just sitting there and waiting on somebody to come through the door with a bridge.’”
Stallings is a professional engineer licensed in 12 states and is a member of Oklahoma Society of Professional Engineers and a member and former board member of Oklahoma Groundwater Association.
He currently serves on Oklahoma Water Resources Board, as well, and is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma Class III.
Staying close to his passions
Stallings’ first venture into the city government stemmed from serving as a board member of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce.
He met several community members at those meetings, and one day, he was visited by some of Enid’s “city fathers — the guys who made Enid what it is today.”
This group of people told Stallings they thought he should run for the Ward 6 seat, as he was living in that area at that time.
“These guys were ... people that you read about in the paper every day, and it was hard to say, ‘No,’ to them,” Stallings said.
Stallings filed for the office, later winning against several other opponents, and he ended up serving on the Enid City Commission from 1989 to 1993. At that time, commissioners were limited to just one, four-year term.
He decided to run for the Ward 5 seat again in 2018, listing the Kaw Lake water pipeline project, Vance and economic development as Enid’s priorities. He won the election, and his current term ends in May 2023.
In the recent filing period for municipal elections, Stallings went unopposed, so he will serve another four-year term through 2027.
Stallings said his biggest passion is the Kaw Lake water pipeline project, which is a “big project that has a lot of moving parts.”
“And it’s not done,” he said. “I want to stay close to it until we get water running through it. That’s the real driver for me.”
During his time on Enid City Commission, Stallings has served on or is currently serving on boards for Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Phillips University, Bank of Oklahoma, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Air Force Association, Enid Rotary Club and Oakwood Country.
Additionally, he’s on the Kaw Lake Funding Oversight Committee.
Mackie said Stallings’ “engineering experience is vital to seeing the Kaw Lake water pipeline project through.”
“He’s been very instrumental in guiding Enid to where we are today,” Mackie said.
Stallings said if he, at 18 years old, got to look at what his future would be as an “oil and gas and engineering guy in Enid, Oklahoma,” who was a city commissioner, he would’ve thought “the time machine was broken.”
“But I love it here,” he said. “I hope that when I’m gone, they can look back and say, ‘He was worth his salt when he was around.”
