ENID, Okla. — Elementary students fa-la-la'd their way around Enid this week from inside a yellow school bus covered in Christmas lights.
As the bus drove through several Enid neighborhoods this week, children from St. Paul's Lutheran School went through choruses of carols such as "Let it Snow," "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and "Deck the Halls" as a new fundraiser for the school.
Thirty-five pre-K and kindergarten students in the bus would then stop to sing at 17 pre-arranged houses on Tuesday; 35-40 more grade students made 16 stops Thursday.
Both tours then ended at the Stride Bank Center parking lot downtown near the Holidays on Ice skating rink and the giant Christmas tree.
Members of the school and the church's congregation had donated for the bus to stop at homes of family members and loved ones who were more unable to get out as easily.
St. Paul's Principal Richard Burdick said school and church leaders tried to think of creative ways to get out without being able to go into long-term care facilities. The bus full of children did still visit two facilities to sing at on Tuesday.
More than $500 was raised for the school, Burdick said Thursday.
"We did it for a fundraiser, but the kids made memories getting to go around town and sing from the bus," he said. "It was fun to watch them to get to bring joy to others. ... to the community in general.
"That was my favorite part."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.