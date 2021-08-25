ENID, Okla. — After living in Alva for nearly 20 years, the new principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s private elementary school in Enid is sliding back into home base.
Richard Burdick, who graduated from Enid High School, returned to his home church to start the new job leading St. Paul’s Lutheran School, at 1626 E. Broadway.
Burdick and eventually his two sons all were baptized at St. Paul’s. His parents were married there, then so were Burdick and his wife, Laura, who met each other in college in Alva.
“It’s definitely a lot easier (being in Enid),” Burdick said. “Out there on our island for so long.”
The family’s plans to move back home began to take shape when Laura took over managing the Enid branch of Tinker Federal Credit Union, and his oldest, Watson, started going to Chisholm Elementary School.
Burdick had taught and was a director at his alma mater, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, until St. Paul’s former principal, Carolyn LaBrue, retired earlier this year. Burdick took the job July 1.
Wattson goes to kindergarten with his dad every day now, and was at after-school care Monday afternoon while Burdick was finishing work in his new office down the hall.
“He gets all the attention he needs. And that’s, like I said, tough to find,” the elder Burdick said. “He’s changed already, in three weeks.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran School began its 80th year on Aug. 12, the first day of school for the 2021-22 school year — the longest-operating private school in the area.
The school first opened in 1926 with all eight grades being taught. It then closed in 1934 due to the Great Depression, but reopened in 1941 with six grades. Several additions to the building followed through 2000.
With 60 students from pre-K to fifth grade enrolled this year, the school’s average class size is currently about 12 children. About half are affiliated with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Burdick said.
Teachers often double up on grades, and all are certified by the state, Burdick said.
The school also is the only private school in Enid accredited by the State Department of Education, rather than by the Oklahoma Private School Accreditation Commission or the Association of Christian Schools International.
Three weeks into school, Burdick said students’ families and teachers still were learning how to use MySchoolWorx, a digital classroom management system introduced this year.
The school also is recording lunch and attendance online, and students now use online platforms for school work such as Seesaw and Google Classroom after going to distance learning last year due to COVID-19.
Digital “smart boards” also were installed in every classroom, and every child and teacher receives an iPad for the school year.
But as a 34-year-old coming to a school where the average teacher has been employed for more than 20 years, Burdick said his style of leading is learning from the passion shown in his staff’s teaching.
“I’m learning every minute of every day,” he said. “And that’s one of the things I’ve grasped as well, this being my home church. It’s more than a paycheck, and you see that in the education.”
Heather Harbron, the school’s second- and third-grade teacher, also was finishing school work Monday while her twin daughters, who currently attend St. Paul’s, sat nearby on a computer.
Harbron, who started teaching at St. Paul’s nine years ago, said now she’s on a first-name basis with parents whose students aren’t even in her class, a difference she noted from her time working in Enid Public Schools.
Harbron works next door to her sister, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher Wendi Collums, who was putting an English chapter quiz online for her students who were in virtual learning.
Collums also left EPS more than 15 years ago before quickly making the move to St. Paul’s, where she’s taught nearly every grade.
“You just feel more relaxed in it,” Collums said. “This is like a little family.”
