ENID, Okla. — The Rev. John Toles is rector of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Enid, and he also is a mystery writer.
He is introducing his third book, "The Marble Finger," at St. Matthew's during an event 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He will do a short reading at 6:30 p.m. and will have books on sale.
It is his second book in the Father Anthony Savel mysteries about a priest who stumbles into murders. His first book in the series was "The Golden Fistula." Toles threads different symbols from the church into his stories, which take about three years to write.
“I use church symbols in my stories, like the sacred straw and Virgin Mary statues,” Toles said.
His first book, which he self-published was "The Journey." He said it’s both autobiographical and Christian fiction.
“I thought I should write a practice book,” Toles said.
Toles was born in Louisiana, where he attended public schools before going to college at Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas. His first career was in marketing. He spent years as a statistical analyst and a communications account representative before calling it quits.
“At one point, I left my desk for a few minutes and when I came back I had 13 calls," he said. "At that moment I decided I was done.”
Toles followed his dream to live in Montana. He had left the Episcopal Church of his youth but became involved in religion again and received his calling to become ordained.
He was accepted into Nashotah House in Milwaukee, where he received his master's in divinity. He went on to receive his doctorate of ministry in 2012.
Toles was minister at several churches in southwest Montana near the Butte area. He went on to build up the membership of a church in Billings before he came to St. Matthew's. He has been at the church for more than seven years and has bought a home here.
“I love Enid,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.