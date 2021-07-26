ENID, Okla. — Physicians, leaders and clinicians of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine recently gathered to recognize St. Mary’s Wound Care as a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
The St. Mary’s Center achieved clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal, according to a July 22 press release from St. Mary’s.
Of the 555 Centers available for the Center of Distinction award, 278 received the honor.
“It is an honor for our center to be recognized with this distinguished award,” Nikki Johnston, program director at St. Mary’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine, said in the release. “Our clinical team is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for our patients, which allows them to recover from chronic wounds and return to living their lives.”
St. Mary’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 wound care centers and offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that haven’t healed in a reasonable amount of time, according to the release.
Advanced wound care modalities provided by the center’s wound care experts includes negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies, the release said.
In addition, the center offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patients with 100% oxygen to help progress the wound’s healing, the release said.
St. Mary’s received the Center of Distinction award last year, as well, and according to a Facebook post from St. Mary’s, the hospital has received the award four times.
The center is accepting new patients, which requires a physician referral.
For more information on the program, visit www.stmarysregional.com/services/wound-care or call (580) 548-5010.
