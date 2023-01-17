The Rehabilitation Institute at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was ranked in the top 10% of 861 rehabilitation facilities that qualified for ranking in the Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation for those cases worked between October 2021 and September 2022, according to a press release.
"We are honored to receive this award for the third consecutive year," Krista Roberts, CEO of St. Mary's, said. "We are grateful for our exceptional rehab team that is devoted to helping patients regain and build skills necessary to lead independent, productive and satisfying lives."
Troy Hillman, manager of the Analytical Services Group at UDSMR, said the company was pleased to present the award to St. Mary's, which recognized efficient and effective care provided to patients, the release states.
"As the creator and caretaker of the nation's largest database of rehabilitation outcomes, and with over 30 years of experience and data, UDSMR, LLC, continues working with the industry to establish best practices."
The rankings were determined by using UDSMR's program evaluation model, a case-mix-adjusted and severity-adjusted tool that provides facilities with a composite performance score and percentile ranking drawn from over 80% of all IRFs in the country.
