ENID, Okla. — St. Mary's Regional Medical Center rehab center recently was ranked in the top 10% out of more than 800 facilities nationwide.
St. Mary's announced on Wednesday its Rehabilitation Institute at was in the top 10% of 856 U.S. inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) in the IRF database of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation for cases discharged between October 2020 and September 2021, according to a press release.
This is the second consecutive year the Rehabilitation Institute has been recognized by UDSMR in the top 10% in the nation, St. Mary's CEO Krista Roberts said in the release.
"This recognition exemplifies the success of the high-quality patient care that is being delivered by our physicians and employees of The Rehabilitation Institute," Roberts said in the release.
The rankings were determined by using UDSMR's program evaluation model (PEM), a case-mix-adjusted and severity-adjusted tool that provides facilities with a composite performance score and percentile ranking drawn from over 80% of all IRFs in the U.S., the release states.
UDSMR's PEM Version 2 Report Card uses the indicators of efficiency and effectiveness contained in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Patient Assessment Instrument, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' reporting tool for Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Prospective Payment System and Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Quality Reporting Program, the release states.
According to the release, the goal of the PEM Version 2 Report Card is to recognize high-performing facilities for their delivery of quality patient care that is effective, efficient, timely and patient-centered.
Brittney Buller, director of the Rehabilitation Institute, said that years ago, Dr. J. Knapik, a neurologist, saw a need for a rehabilitation unit due to the number of stroke patients and neurosurgery patients being sent to larger cities for post-care rehabilitation.
"Thirty-three years later, our rehab team continues to be committed to the delivery of quality patient care that is patient-centered and helps patients meet their goals to return to their lives and community," Buller said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.