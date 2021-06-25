ENID, Okla. — St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center announced on Friday it has received recertification for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.
According to a press release, St. Mary’s was recertified by The Joint Commission after earning the Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.
The Gold Seal of approval and the Heart-Check mark represent symbols of quality from their respective organizations, the release said.
On Tuesday, June 22,St. Mary’s underwent a survey to evaluate the hospital’s compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements, including program management, the delivery of clinical care and performance improvement.
The certification is awarded for a two-year period to hospitals that are accredited by The Joint Commission, the release said.
St. Mary’s CEO Krista Roberts said in the release that the recertification highlights St. Mary’s ability to achieve and maintain the high-performance standards required by The Joint Commission’s Advanced Disease-Specific Care certification requirements for stroke care.
“Our strong interdisciplinary team of medical professionals has built a solid stroke program which is evident by the successful stroke recertification process,” Roberts said in the release.
According to a News & Eagle article from 2017, St. Mary’s was the first hospital in Enid, and Garfield County, to achieve this mark.
Established in 2003, advanced certification for primary stroke centers is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospitals. The certification was derived from the Brain Attack Coalition’s “Recommendations for the Establishment of Primary Stroke Centers” and the “Revised and Updated Recommendations for the Establishment of Primary Stroke Centers.”
In 2017, strokes were the fifth-leading cause of death in Oklahoma, killing 1,947 people in the state that year, according to the American Heart Association.
On June 18, St. Mary’s announced it had earned recertification for advanced certification for total hip and total knee replacement from The Joint Commission.
